American journalist Larry Miller has pointed to FBI data on the romance scam problem

Miller declined to speculate on the US government's broader motives in the Abu Trica case

Abu Trica faces trial in September over an alleged multimillion-dollar romance fraud scheme

American reporter Larry Miller, who has closely followed the case of Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, has pointed to the scale of the romance scam problem in the United States as the businessman awaits his September trial.

Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica awaits his September trial in the United States over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme. Image credit: Abu Trica

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica, born Frederick Kumi, faces charges connected to an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme that reportedly targeted elderly Americans.

He was extradited from Ghana to the United States on July 9, 2026, following his arrest in Ghana in December 2025, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The FBI has reportedly set up an attaché office in Ghana as part of its wider effort to tackle cross-border fraud networks linked to cases like his.

FBI data on romance scam losses in the US

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Miller referenced FBI data showing that romance scams cost Americans well over a billion dollars every year, a figure that puts the case against Abu Trica into a wider national context.

Miller noted that romance scams are on the rise across the United States, citing FBI figures that put annual losses to Americans at more than a billion dollars.

"Romance scams are on the rise. The FBI reports alleged romance scams are a problem that result in Americans losing more than a billion dollars annually," Miller told YEN.com.gh.

The figure shows why US authorities have increasingly pursued cases like Abu Trica's as part of a broader crackdown on fraud networks targeting Americans.

Miller declines to speculate on US government motives

Asked whether Abu Trica's case in particular was intended to send a message to others allegedly involved in similar schemes, Miller was careful not to speculate.

"I can't speak to the intentions or motivations of the US government. That is a question that is suited for prosecutors in the case," he said.

He added that, based on court documents, the US government has provided arguments and reasons to believe Abu Trica was involved in the alleged scheme.

Miller noted that Abu Trica has pleaded not guilty, and that his attorney had no comment when reached for the interview.

Abu Trica's extradition and trial timeline

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica's case is now moving through several standard stages of the US legal process, including discovery, pretrial motions, and a plea negotiation window that closes ahead of his pretrial conference.

His pretrial conference has been scheduled for August 25, 2026, with his jury trial set to begin on September 8, 2026, before US District Judge John R. Adams of the Northern District of Ohio.

If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of up to 20 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh