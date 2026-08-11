Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a public warning about immigration marriage fraud

The agency listed four red flags that Canadians should watch for before agreeing to sponsor a foreign spouse

IRCC confirmed that officers are trained to detect fake marriages, and sponsors caught in fraudulent arrangements could face criminal charges

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a public warning urging citizens and permanent residents to exercise caution before marrying someone and sponsoring them for immigration to the country.

The warning, posted on the agency's official Facebook page, outlined specific circumstances that should prompt serious concern before entering a spousal sponsorship arrangement.

Canada's IRCC warns against marriage fraud before spousal sponsorship, outlining key red flags and detection methods to protect citizens and permanent residents. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Red flags IRCC wants Canadians to know

According to IRCC, Canadians should be particularly wary if a potential spouse they have only recently met is pushing for a quick marriage, has a history of multiple marriages or common-law relationships, or has been reluctant to share details about their background or family.

The agency flagged a pattern known as "relationships of convenience," where a marriage or common-law arrangement is entered into solely to facilitate immigration to Canada, with no genuine romantic intent on either side. IRCC stressed that this applies to both sponsors and foreign applicants, meaning Canadian citizens or permanent residents who knowingly participate in such arrangements may face criminal prosecution.

"Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are in a relationship of convenience for immigration reasons may be charged with a crime," the agency stated in its official guidance.

How IRCC detects marriage fraud

IRCC said its immigration officers receive specific training to distinguish genuine applications from fraudulent ones. The agency uses a combination of document verification and in-person interviews with both the sponsor and the applicant to identify inconsistencies or signs of a false relationship.

The agency did not disclose the precise methods used to avoid alerting those attempting to game the system, but confirmed that officers have multiple tools available to detect irregularities.

The warning comes as Canada has moved to strengthen its immigration enforcement posture in recent months, with scrutiny of spousal sponsorship applications forming part of that broader effort.

Canadians can learn the rules for sponsoring a spouse and how to avoid scams on the IRCC official website.

Below is the IRCC Facebook post.

Canada names 2 groups exempt from citizenship test

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has set out specific rules governing who must sit the citizenship test.

According to the IRCC, only two groups of applicants are exempt from the test. The first group comprises applicants who signed their citizenship application before turning 18. The second group consists of applicants who are 55 years of age or older when they sign their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh