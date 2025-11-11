A Ghanaian man filmed a female police officer violating two road safety laws on the streets of Ghana

The citizen expressed disappointment, questioning how civilians could follow the law when law enforcers do not

Ghanaians reacted online, condemning the officer’s actions and highlighting the hypocrisy in enforcing the law

A concerned Ghanaian man has shared a moment in which a Ghanaian police officer disobeyed two road safety laws and regulations.

The citizen, while driving in his vehicle, filmed the moment the female police officer was riding a motorbike with two clear violations, which he pointed out.

The Ghanaian man expressed his disappointment and concern, questioning how ordinary civilians can be expected to follow the law when the very people meant to enforce it are seen openly breaking it.

Ghanaian calls out police for law violation

According to him, the first violation he noticed was that the motorbike the officer was riding was unregistered. The law states that vehicles not registered are subject to confiscation by the state.

The second violation he pointed out was that she was riding on the clear road with no safety helmet.

In his words:

"This police officer is riding a motorbike that is not registered. Two, she is also riding a motorbike without a helmet. Now, if police officers can be this lawless, what do you expect from ordinary civilians?"

While calling out the hypocrisy of the officer's action, he pointed out that police officers, as enforcers of the law, must always hold themselves to a higher standard.

"As police officers, you are enforcers of the law, and so at all times, you must be above reproach," he said.

Ghanaian road laws, based on the Road Traffic Act, include rules against dangerous driving, mandatory safety equipment such as seatbelts and helmets, and strict regulations for commercial vehicles.

Laws prohibit speeding, driving under the influence, and using mobile phones while driving, though enforcement and compliance with some rules can be challenging in practice

Watch the video below:

Reactions to officer's negligence of the law

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@John_Kennedy_A stated:

"Regulation 122 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) mandates that every rider and pillion must wear a certified helmet. It’s unacceptable for the law to be enforced while the enforcers themselves violate it."

@Onas_foods commented:

"@GhPoliceService, even if you won’t respond, the world is seeing how Ghana Police dey do ein work."

