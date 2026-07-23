The Ghana Education Service has opened applications for its 2026 Study Leave With Pay programme for eligible staff

Sixty per cent of available slots will go to priority teaching areas including Mathematics, ICT, Physics and Special Education

Applicants must meet specific service and conduct requirements before submitting forms through their district education offices

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Study Leave With Pay programme, giving qualified staff the opportunity to pursue further academic training without losing their salaries.

The programme categorises approved courses into three groups, with allocation percentages tied to each category based on the GES's assessment of where skills are most urgently needed across the education sector.

The Ghana Education Service opens the 2026 study leave with pay applications for eligible staff. Photo credit: Graphic Online.

Source: UGC

Priority teaching areas take the largest share

According to a report by Graphic Online, the bulk of available slots, 60 per cent, will be reserved for staff pursuing courses in priority teaching subjects.

These include Mathematics, Integrated Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, ICT, Computer Science, English Language, French, Ghanaian Language, Special Education, Guidance and Counselling, Robotics and Coding, and Engineering-related fields.

A further 30 per cent of slots will cover a combined category of teaching and non-teaching programmes.

Courses in this group include Visual Arts, Vocational Education, Electronics, Applied Electricity, Auto Mechanic, Welding, Plumbing, Carpentry and Building Construction.

The remaining 10 per cent will be set aside for non-teaching disciplines such as Librarianship, Procurement, Secretaryship, Business Administration, Estate Management, Laboratory Technician training and Accounting.

Who can apply and how

To qualify, applicants must have completed a minimum of three years of satisfactory service and be able to demonstrate good conduct and consistent performance.

A recommendation from their immediate supervisor is also required, and candidates must have at least two years remaining before retirement upon completing their chosen programme.

Eligible staff are required to collect application forms from their respective Metro, Municipal or District Education Offices and submit completed documents through the officially approved channels.

The GES stated that the programme is intended to strengthen staff capacity and close critical skills gaps that currently exist within Ghana's education sector.

Ghana secures loan improve SHS infrastructure

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Parliament had approved a $300 million loan facility to expand infrastructure in senior high schools across the country.

The funding was allocated to the STARR-J Project, which was aimed at addressing infrastructure challenges in the secondary education sector.

The initiative formed part of government’s efforts to end the double-track system introduced under the Free SHS programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh