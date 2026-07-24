The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scheduled an emergency maintenance exercise in the Western Region for July 24, 2026

The planned outage will run from 10:00am to 1:00pm, affecting Bogoso, Fante Mines, Budo City and several surrounding communities

ECG said the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring reliable electricity supply to customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power interruption in parts of the Western Region, tied to an emergency maintenance exercise set for Friday, July 24, 2026.

The outage is expected to last three hours, running from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

ECG said the exercise is being carried out to improve service delivery and guarantee a more reliable electricity supply to customers in the region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana announces a 3-hour power outage in parts of the Western Region today, July 24, 2026. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana.

Source: UGC

Affected areas in Western Region

Communities likely to experience the disruption include Fante Mines, Bogoso Junction, Budo City, Oppong Hills, New Site, parts of Bogoso, Ahwetieso, Simpa and their surrounding areas.

Residents and businesses in those locations should expect no power supply during the three-hour window while the maintenance work is completed.

The power distributor acknowledged that the exercise would cause disruption to customers in the affected communities.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," the company said in its announcement.

The utility firm did not provide additional details on the specific nature of the maintenance work being carried out during the period.

Customers in the listed communities are advised to make alternative arrangements for the duration of the outage and to expect power to be restored by 1:00pm, subject to the completion of the maintenance work.

Read below the ECG dumsor alert for the Western Region on Facebook.

GMet warns of thunderstorms today.

Meanwhile, in another important update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued a weather advisory for Friday, July 24, 2026, covering several parts of the country.

Mist and fog were expected to reduce visibility in coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, including Kumasi, Takoradi, and Ho.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain were forecast for towns across the transition belt, while the state of the sea was expected to remain rough.

Source: YEN.com.gh