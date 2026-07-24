Ghana Police Service has reportedly deployed heavy security at Nana Kwame Bediako's No. 1 Oxford Street property in Accra

The enforcement action follows a High Court order linked to an alleged US$24.9 million debt owed to UK-based Cola Holdings Limited

Management of the property has reportedly disputed the validity of the court order, creating a standoff at the site

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly deployed heavy security to No. 1 Oxford Street in Osu, as authorities move to enforce a High Court order tied to businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

Police activity is reported at Cheddar's No. 1 Oxford Street hotel as his company disputes a High Court enforcement order. Image credit: Cheddar.

Source: Instagram

This comes amid an escalating dispute between Cheddar's company and UK-based Cola Holdings Limited over a multimillion-dollar debt.

The property at the centre of the standoff is the luxury No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel, one of the businessman's most recognisable assets. Details of the case and the order are below.

Police deployed to enforce hotel seizure order

The video was posted on TikTok by the account 1957 News on July 23, 2026, and had racked up more than 114,000 views at the time of writing. The post can be seen below.

The video's caption said heavy police presence had been deployed at the No. 1 Oxford Street property linked to Cheddar, as authorities moved to enforce a High Court order to seize it over an alleged multimillion-dollar debt owed to Cola Holdings Limited.

The enforcement action follows authorisation granted to Cola Holdings' court-appointed receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo, after the High Court in Accra ruled on July 21, 2026, that the company was entitled to police assistance under the Borrowers and Lenders Act.

Justice Samuel Faraday Johnson found that Cola Holdings had properly registered its security interest over the hotel and dismissed objections raised against the application.

The TikTok video of the police deployment at Cheddar's Oxford Street Hotel is below.

However, the management of the property, Kensington Residential Partners 1 Limited, has challenged the enforcement.

The company disputed the validity of the court order, saying it does not take effect until seven days after it was issued, a window it says has not yet expired.

Ghanaians react to the police deployment

Reactions to the video were mixed, with some social media users defending Cheddar as a businessman navigating a debt dispute and others clarifying that the case was a commercial matter rather than a political one.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Boosu_Ceo wrote:

"Sometimes we shouldn't be quick to judge, it's either way. Chadder is my man but debt repayment has terms and conditionalities. To get to these extent can either be political or mistakes from Chadder. When you borrow you pay on agreed terms, if you face difficulties you renegotiate with your partners. I can't figure out what exactly is the problem because hotel doing well to reimburse lenders. I pray he survive. Sometimes businessmen part of their sorrows as a businessman myself."

GLORY said:

"Please before you say NDC or NPP, please read the caption. It's not about politics or Ghana government. It's about Chedder and Cola Holding Limited which is UK based company. He owed them money and they have taken legal action. Thank you."

Bella Babe indicated:

"I passed there this evening but I didn't understand what was going on there."

Shalimar Abbiusi reacts to Cheddar's hotel case

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shalimar Abbiusi, the Belgian media personality and former spokesperson for Cheddar's New Force movement, reacted to his latest legal setback with a cryptic Instagram post on July 22, 2026, a day after the High Court granted the police assistance order.

Without naming anyone directly, Abbiusi wrote that "justice always prevails" and spoke of being removed from situations and people because "He knows what's coming."

The timing led many online observers to connect the message to the seizure order against her former employer.

Source: YEN.com.gh