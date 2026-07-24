The Apostle Safo family issued a statement accusing Adwoa Safo of preventing them from taking custody of their father's body

Family members allege that Adwoa Safo's lawyers indicated she would cooperate only after a GH¢3.7 million payment was made

The family has declared the funeral dates announced for July 30 and 31, 2026 invalid, saying new dates will be set after all parties agree

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A fresh dispute has erupted within the family of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo after relatives accused former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo of preventing them from taking custody of their father's body ahead of his burial.

Adwoa Safo accused of holding father's body as family alleges GH¢3.7M demand before Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial. Image credit: Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: UGC

The allegations were made in a statement issued on behalf of the Apostle Safo family on Thursday, July 23, 2026, which claims the ongoing disagreement has stalled preparations for the respected inventor and Kristo Asafo Mission founder's final funeral rites.

Disputed Funeral Dates and the GH¢3.7M Allegation

According to the family, efforts were made to resolve the matter through dialogue after Adwoa Safo reportedly expressed a willingness to engage in discussions.

They claim meetings were proposed to find common ground, but those discussions did not produce an agreement.

The controversy deepened after Adwoa Safo announced funeral dates for July 30 and 31, 2026.

However, the family insists those dates were not approved by the recognised custodians responsible for organising Apostle Safo's burial and therefore cannot stand.

The statement further alleges that Adwoa Safo's legal representatives later communicated that she was prepared to cooperate, but only after an amount of GH¢3.7 million had been paid.

Fresh Controversy Throws Kantanka's funeral into Chaos

Family members argue that the demand has become another obstacle to moving the burial arrangements forward.

Another key issue raised by the family concerns the whereabouts of Apostle Safo's remains.

They allege that the body is not in the custody of those assigned responsibility under the late founder's will, making it impossible for funeral preparations to continue as expected.

The family maintains that following the reading of Apostle Safo's will, responsibility for his remains and funeral arrangements was entrusted to his son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

They therefore argue that any decisions regarding the burial should involve him together with the appropriate family heads and customary authorities.

As a result of the impasse, the family says the previously announced funeral dates should be disregarded.

They indicated that a new burial schedule would only be communicated after all parties with legal and customary responsibility have reached an agreement.

The allegations have generated widespread discussion on social media, with many Ghanaians closely following developments surrounding one of the country's most influential religious and industrial figures.

At the time of writing, Adwoa Safo had not publicly responded to the latest accusations.

The claims remain allegations made by members of the Apostle Safo family, and no independent findings have been released to verify them.

The Facebook post of the family's release is below.

Adwoa Sarfo Shot Amid Family Dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Sarfo was hospitalised after being shot by unknown gunmen.

The shooting incident was linked to tensions over the succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission leadership.

The police are expected to investigate the shooting incident to identify the attackers involved

Source: YEN.com.gh