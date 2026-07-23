An emotional video of Vivian Jill Lawrence broke hearts online after news emerged of her elder sister Aunty Mabel's reported passing

The clip, which surfaced on Thursday, July 23, 2026, shows Vivian Jill in tears before her eldest son steps in to comfort her

Aunty Mabel was known as the owner of the fashion brand Mayan Stitches and had recently celebrated her 50th birthday

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A heartbreaking video of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and her eldest son has moved many online after it surfaced on Thursday, July 23, 2026, amid reports that her elder sister, Aunty Mabel, had passed away.

Vivian Jill's eldest son consoles her in an emotional video after her sister's death. Image credit: Nahbuffmedia

Source: Facebook

The footage captures Vivian Jill visibly overwhelmed with grief, struggling to hold back tears. She then walks towards her eldest son, who wraps her in a warm embrace the moment she reaches him, holding her close as she breaks down.

The tender scene quickly made its rounds on social media and struck a chord with fans across Ghana.

Aunty Mabel's Reported Passing

News of Aunty Mabel's death emerged shortly before the video began circulating, with reports indicating she passed away not long after marking her 50th birthday.

She was well known as the founder and owner of Mayan Stitches and was held in high regard by those who knew her personally and professionally.

Vivian Jill has yet to publicly address her sister's death.

Despite the silence, the raw emotion captured in the video has led many followers to believe the actress is grieving a devastating personal loss.

Fans were also quick to note that this appears to be another painful chapter for Vivian Jill, who, according to some commenters, has faced the loss of several loved ones in recent times.

The TikTok video of Vivian Jill being consoled by her son is below.

Fans Flood Social Media With Condolences

The video drew a wave of sympathy from Ghanaians who expressed their grief and prayers for the actress and her family.

@Adwoa wrote:

"O name Kafra wate 😢… my condolences to the family."

@josephine.ja97 said:

"😢 Sorry for ur loss. May God comfort you and your family."

@twinklzakua commented:

"Hmm life, we're here today we're gone tomorrow. Hmmm."

@humilityjasmine added:

"Oh God, please console our sister; she's been crying since last year because she's lost a lot of loved ones!"

26-year-old influencer dies after 27th-floor fall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another influencer, Kauana Bilhar, had died after falling from the balcony of her 27th-floor Dubai apartment, where she had lived for two years.

Dubai authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death as her mother, Darla Bilhar, travelled to the UAE to support the process and arrange repatriation.

Source: YEN.com.gh