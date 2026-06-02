Manchester United are reportedly now willing to accept a cut-price fee for Marcus Rashford as Barcelona push to renegotiate terms

Rashford’s rising wages after Champions League qualification have increased pressure on United to offload him this summer.

Barcelona remain the frontrunners for the England star, with Premier League rivals cooling their interest due to financial demands

Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United appears to be heading towards a decisive turning point, with the club now reportedly open to sanctioning a cut-price exit to Barcelona following a notable change of stance this summer.

The Spanish side have been pushing to renegotiate their previously discussed £26m purchase option for the England international and remain keen on securing his signature, despite also exploring other attacking targets in the market.

Manchester United are open to selling Marcus Rashford at a reduced fee, with Barcelona emerging as the leading contenders. Image credit: Barca

Source: Getty Images

Man United softens stance on Rashford's Barcelona move

According to Football Insider 247, Rashford is still viewed as a priority option in their recruitment plans.

United, meanwhile, are now understood to be willing to accept a reduced fee in order to move the forward on and ease pressure on their wage structure.

His salary has reportedly increased due to clauses triggered by the club’s qualification for the Champions League, further intensifying the need to balance the books.

The Red Devils’ return to Europe’s elite competition has brought financial rewards but also complications, with several contracts automatically adjusted upwards.

Mason Mount is among those affected, and expectations have risen accordingly after an underwhelming campaign.

In Marcus Rashford’s case, the financial burden has become a key factor driving United’s willingness to accelerate a departure.

The club are actively seeking flexibility in their wage budget as they prepare for new arrivals this summer.

Source: YEN.com.gh