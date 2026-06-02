Manchester United Reportedly Open to Cut-Price Marcus Rashford Sale as Barcelona Lead Transfer Race
- Manchester United are reportedly now willing to accept a cut-price fee for Marcus Rashford as Barcelona push to renegotiate terms
- Rashford’s rising wages after Champions League qualification have increased pressure on United to offload him this summer.
- Barcelona remain the frontrunners for the England star, with Premier League rivals cooling their interest due to financial demands
Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United appears to be heading towards a decisive turning point, with the club now reportedly open to sanctioning a cut-price exit to Barcelona following a notable change of stance this summer.
The Spanish side have been pushing to renegotiate their previously discussed £26m purchase option for the England international and remain keen on securing his signature, despite also exploring other attacking targets in the market.
Man United softens stance on Rashford's Barcelona move
According to Football Insider 247, Rashford is still viewed as a priority option in their recruitment plans.
United, meanwhile, are now understood to be willing to accept a reduced fee in order to move the forward on and ease pressure on their wage structure.
His salary has reportedly increased due to clauses triggered by the club’s qualification for the Champions League, further intensifying the need to balance the books.
The Red Devils’ return to Europe’s elite competition has brought financial rewards but also complications, with several contracts automatically adjusted upwards.
Mason Mount is among those affected, and expectations have risen accordingly after an underwhelming campaign.
In Marcus Rashford’s case, the financial burden has become a key factor driving United’s willingness to accelerate a departure.
The club are actively seeking flexibility in their wage budget as they prepare for new arrivals this summer.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh