Tyla announced a Lagos stop on her APOP World Tour for December 22, drawing immediate backlash from Nigerian social media users

Nigerians on X rallied behind a boycott campaign, linking the concert to violence against Nigerian nationals in South Africa

The controversy follows the reported death of Nigerian national Chika Ibe in Cape Town, which reignited anger over xenophobia

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Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla is facing calls to boycott her upcoming Lagos concert after announcing a stop in Nigeria as part of her APOP World Tour.

Critics have linked her visit to ongoing concerns about the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa.

Tyla faces a boycott of her concert in Nigeria over xenophobia concerns in South Africa. Photo source: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The APOP World Tour spans venues across Europe and North America before moving to Africa.

The Lagos date is scheduled for December 22, followed by South African shows in Cape Town on January 4 and Johannesburg on January 9.

Why Nigerians want Tyla's concert boycotted

The backlash has played out primarily on X, where a number of users framed a potential boycott as an act of solidarity with Nigerians living in South Africa. T

The campaign gained traction in the context of the reported death of Nigerian national Chika Ibe in Cape Town, an incident that renewed long-standing anger over how Nigerians are treated in the country.

@Miz_Fey was direct in her condemnation:

"Any Nigerian who attends Tyla's concert in Lagos is just as useless as the government btw."

@FtoniaUc went further, arguing no South African artist should be welcome in Nigeria at all.

"I don't care what y'all say, with what went down and what is going down in South Africa against Nigerians, no South African artists should be hosting a concert or show in Nigeria. It's the audacity for me!!" the user wrote, adding that ticket buyers and organisers "should be ashamed."

@BighomieRay cited the death of a Nigerian national as the basis for his stance:

"If this concert hold successfully in Nigeria, then Nigerians are bunch of idiots. Go and see what SA police are doing to Nigerians. They recently killed a Nigerian. None of them have spoken against it."

@MetOrjiChukwudi framed his position in broader terms, writing:

"I call on Nigerians to peacefully boycott Tyla's performance as a symbolic stand for justice, accountability, and the protection of all Africans."

Tyla has also drawn criticism for her silence on xenophobia.

@Momobtw__ wrote:

"I've never seen Tyla speak up against xenophobia. But sure, let's do a tour stop in Lagos."

Divided reactions to Tyla boycott campaign

The boycott push has not gone unchallenged.

@Emmanuel1135482 argued that Nigerians' affection for Tyla exists independently of politics:

"Nigerians get love still get hate at the same time. Na the love for Tyla no be for South Africans."

@cea9275 dismissed the campaign outright, stating:

"You're fighting an illogical battle, political issues should never stop a musician from performing in the said country."

@DoyeenOfLagos steered the conversation toward personal accountability, questioning why scrutiny was not directed at event organisers rather than the artist alone.

Ghanaian musician releases song for South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Ghanaian musician Mozato’s track Shame on You, South Africa, which critiqued the country's issues of crime, poverty, and corruption while unexpectedly becoming a viral sensation on TikTok.

What began as a serious call-out was transformed into a joyous celebration, captivating South Africans who embraced the song as their anthem, turning criticism into a vibrant cultural moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh