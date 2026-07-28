Ghana Teacher Recruitment: Why 33,000 Applicants Missed Out on 7,000 Slots

Ghana's Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that the recruitment portal received over 40,000 applications in 24 hours for just 7,000 available posts

Iddrisu acknowledged a national teacher deficit of between 50,000 and 90,000 but said financial clearance limits what the ministry can hire

The ministry plans to stagger the recruitment of an additional 16,000 teachers across two phases beginning in 2027

Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has attributed the glaring mismatch between teacher vacancies and job seekers to severe budgetary limitations, disclosing that more than 40,000 applications flooded the ministry's recruitment portal within a single day for only 7,000 available posts.

Iddrisu made the disclosure while explaining the scale of the country's educator shortage, which he estimated at between 50,000 and 90,000 unfilled positions nationwide.

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, explains why 33,000 applicants missed out on the 7,000 slots in the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise. Photo credit: Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a report by GhanaWeb, the Minister for Education noted that the compensation budget allocated to education must compete with equally pressing demands from the health sector and the broader civil service.

Budget constraints leave Education Minister's hands tied

Haruna Iddrisu was candid about the limits of his authority, stating that financial approval from the Finance Minister had capped recruitment at 7,000 teachers regardless of how many qualified candidates applied.

"I currently have financial clearance from the Minister of Finance to recruit up to 7,000 teachers. I had applications within 24 hours at over 40,000. What can you do? I don't have the magic wand," he said.

He further acknowledged that once those approved slots are filled, the ministry has no room to manoeuvre.

"When we get to the 7,000, there is very little I can do," Iddrisu added.

16,000 more teachers to be recruited from 2027

To partially address the deficit, the ministry has outlined a plan to bring on an additional 16,000 teachers in two separate tranches beginning in 2027.

The phased approach was announced by President John Mahama during a visit to Peki.

"The President at Peki announced that we can stagger recruitment of 16,000 teachers in two phases of 8,000 and 8,000," Iddrisu noted.

The staggered recruitment strategy is intended to ease the pressure on the national compensation budget while gradually scaling up the number of educators in the public school system.

However, even if both phases are completed as planned, the combined total of 23,000 new hires would still fall well short of the lower end of the estimated 50,000-teacher shortfall.

Education Ministry to end double-track system

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Education Minister outlined a GH¢3 billion infrastructure programme at the Government Accountability Series on July 20, 2026.

The plan covered construction of 10 new schools, upgrades to 50 existing facilities, and rehabilitation of 150 Senior High Schools across Ghana.

The programme also targets desk supply for underserved schools and textbook printing for all Senior High School students.

Source: YEN.com.gh