Karma President Prophesies Impending Plane Crash Ahead of August 6 Helicopter Disaster Anniversary
- Karma President shared a prophecy warning of an impending aviation tragedy just days before a significant anniversary
- The spiritualist specifically urged miners, the military, and other helicopter operators to take extreme caution in the coming days
- His warning arrives ahead of the first anniversary of the August 6 helicopter disaster that killed eight people in Ghana
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Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has set social media abuzz after releasing a prophecy warning of a potential aviation disaster, with the timing drawing immediate attention given its proximity to the first anniversary of the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people.
In a video dated July 26, making rounds online, Karma President said he had received a spiritual revelation pointing to a possible plane or helicopter crash.
He stopped short of naming a specific aircraft, location, or date, but the gravity of his message was not lost on those who came across it.
Karma President's warning to aviation operators
The spiritualist directed his caution squarely at those whose work keeps them in the air most frequently.
He singled out the mining sector, the military, and other organisations that rely regularly on helicopters, urging them to take safety measures seriously and not dismiss the warning.
Karma President also noted that he planned to consult his gods further to explore whether any spiritual interventions could help prevent the alleged disaster from occurring.
Anniversary of the August 6 helicopter disaster
The prophecy lands at a particularly sensitive moment for Ghana.
The August 6 helicopter disaster remains one of the country's most painful aviation tragedies in recent memory, having claimed eight lives and left the nation in mourning.
As the first anniversary of that incident approaches, Karma President's words have struck a raw nerve for many Ghanaians who are still processing the grief of that loss.
The spiritualist's video has since sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning whether his warning should be taken seriously.
The TikTok video of Karma President is below.
Defence Minister Omane Boamah dies in plane crash
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Defence Minister Omane Boamah had died in a plane crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
The minister was among the eight Ghanaians in the GAF Z-9 helicopter that crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region while on official duty.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh