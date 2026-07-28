A vehicle ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians at Bukom Junction in the Ga Mashie community on Monday, July 27, 2026

At least three people were killed on the spot, with a pregnant woman and a young child among those feared dead

Eyewitnesses reported the driver allegedly suffered brake failure moments before the devastating collision

A road accident at Bukom Junction in Accra's Ga Mashie community has left at least three people dead and several others injured after a vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians on Monday, July 27, 2026.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, those feared dead include a pregnant woman and a young child, with the death toll expected to rise as hospitals in the area continue to treat the injured.

Pregnant Woman, child and others die after a vehicle ploughs into crowd in Accra's Ga Mashie community. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Brake failure reported at Bukom Junction

According to eyewitness accounts gathered at the scene, the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle moments before it struck the crowd gathered along the roadside.

Witnesses indicated that the motorist allegedly experienced brake failure, leaving them with no means of bringing the car to a stop before impact.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while emergency responders rushed others to nearby health facilities for urgent medical attention.

Police and ambulance services respond

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the National Ambulance Service arrived quickly following the incident, cordoning off the area and attending to the injured.

Medical teams worked to stabilise the wounded before transporting them to hospitals, while police officers began gathering information to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the crash.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

Authorities have not yet released a formal statement on the condition of the driver or whether an arrest has been made.

Woman and children fight for their lives

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a pregnant woman and two children from Eshikhoni in Navakholo Sub-County were hospitalised after developing severe diarrhoea following a suspected food-related incident.

The illness began after they ate roasted maize that was allegedly taken from a neighbour’s farm and prepared at home.

Health officials at Doran Lifecare Centre Hospital confirmed that the patients were treated for acute diarrhoea and dehydration and are now in stable condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh