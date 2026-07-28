Ga Mashie Community Crash: Pregnant Woman, Child and Others Die After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd
- A vehicle ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians at Bukom Junction in the Ga Mashie community on Monday, July 27, 2026
- At least three people were killed on the spot, with a pregnant woman and a young child among those feared dead
- Eyewitnesses reported the driver allegedly suffered brake failure moments before the devastating collision
A road accident at Bukom Junction in Accra's Ga Mashie community has left at least three people dead and several others injured after a vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians on Monday, July 27, 2026.
According to a report by GhanaWeb, those feared dead include a pregnant woman and a young child, with the death toll expected to rise as hospitals in the area continue to treat the injured.
Brake failure reported at Bukom Junction
According to eyewitness accounts gathered at the scene, the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle moments before it struck the crowd gathered along the roadside.
Witnesses indicated that the motorist allegedly experienced brake failure, leaving them with no means of bringing the car to a stop before impact.
Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while emergency responders rushed others to nearby health facilities for urgent medical attention.
Police and ambulance services respond
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the National Ambulance Service arrived quickly following the incident, cordoning off the area and attending to the injured.
Medical teams worked to stabilise the wounded before transporting them to hospitals, while police officers began gathering information to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the crash.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.
Authorities have not yet released a formal statement on the condition of the driver or whether an arrest has been made.
Woman and children fight for their lives
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a pregnant woman and two children from Eshikhoni in Navakholo Sub-County were hospitalised after developing severe diarrhoea following a suspected food-related incident.
The illness began after they ate roasted maize that was allegedly taken from a neighbour’s farm and prepared at home.
Health officials at Doran Lifecare Centre Hospital confirmed that the patients were treated for acute diarrhoea and dehydration and are now in stable condition.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.