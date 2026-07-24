Alexander Afenyo-Markin issued a direct warning to the Attorney General, Dr Dominic, after Chairman Wontumi received a 20-year sentence

Afenyo-Markin predicted the NDC would lose the 2028 elections, leaving current officials exposed to prosecution under an NPP government

The Minority Leader also called on the government to release all political prisoners, insisting that Chairman Wontumi deserves justice

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Ghana's Parliamentary Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has issued a stark warning to the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, cautioning that he could face imprisonment if the NPP returns to power in 2028.

He made this remark in direct response to the 20-year sentence handed down to NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin threatens the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, with a prison sentence. Photo credit: Alexander Afenyo-Markin & Dominic Ayine/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Afenyo-Markin made the comments on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 23, during proceedings following the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, directing his remarks squarely at the country's chief legal officer.

Afenyo-Markin's warning to Attorney General

The Minority Leader expressed confidence that the ruling National Democratic Congress would not retain power beyond its current term, arguing that the political climate would eventually turn against those now wielding authority.

"Let me serve a warning to the Attorney General that the ravening clouds shall not long be victorious. They shall not long possess the sky. Be careful. In 2028, you'll be in opposition," he said.

He went further, suggesting that a future NPP administration would secure Wontumi's release while pursuing those currently prosecuting political opponents.

"If you are not careful, if you don't stop now, you will go and meet Wontumi there, and he will be out. But you will go in. So I am advising you now: let's all be measured," he warned.

Afenyo-Markin calls for release of Wontumi

Beyond the warning, Afenyo-Markin called on the government to release what he described as political prisoners, arguing that justice had not been served in the Wontumi case.

He urged restraint from the administration, framing his appeal as a message about the cyclical nature of political power in Ghana.

On a separate note, he offered measured praise to the Finance Minister for acknowledging previous digitalisation reforms undertaken during the NPP's time in government.

Wontumi's 20-year sentence has generated significant political tension, with the opposition viewing the conviction as politically motivated, a charge the government has not publicly addressed in response to Afenyo-Markin's remarks.

Wontumi reportedly fires warning to Blakk Rasta

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had reportedly warned broadcaster Blakk Rasta in an audio recording shared by 3FM on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Wontumi challenged Blakk Rasta over comments on economic comparisons between Ghana and the UK, telling him to 'be careful.'

The controversial recording, believed to have been recorded from prison, has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh