Deputy AG gives update on 30 ‘interesting’ ORAL cases set for prosecution

Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai announced that around 30 cases under the ORAL initiative have been identified as prosecutable

Between five and ten of the cases are already at advanced stages in court, with more filings expected before the legal vacation ends in October

Dr Srem-Sai also gave updates on the SkyTrain trial and the prosecution of former National Signals Bureau head Kwabena Adu-Boahene

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Ghana's Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has revealed that approximately 30 cases arising from the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative have been assessed as viable for prosecution after a thorough review of available evidence.

Speaking publicly on the matter, Dr Srem-Sai confirmed that between five and ten of those cases had already reached advanced stages before the courts, with the state intending to file additional charges during the legal vacation ahead of October.

Deputy AG, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, gives update on 30 ‘interesting’ ORAL cases set for prosecution. Photo credit: Justice Srem-Sai/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

ORAL prosecutions to proceed on merit

The Deputy Attorney General was emphatic that prosecutorial decisions under ORAL are driven solely by the strength of evidence, regardless of who the suspect may be.

"When we analysed the report, I think we had about 30 cases that we thought were prosecutable," he said, adding that "there will be some interesting cases coming soon."

The statement signals a significant escalation in the government's efforts to recover public funds, with the ORAL initiative serving as a central pillar of the administration's anti-corruption drive.

Updates on SkyTrain and Adu-Boahene trials

Dr Srem-Sai also provided fresh details on two other high-profile proceedings. In the SkyTrain matter, he disclosed that the state has formally closed its case after the accused party failed to file witness statements, a development that could prove consequential as the trial progresses.

In a separate case, prosecution is described as nearly complete in the trial of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former head of the National Signals Bureau.

Illegal mining report requires further investigation

On the question of prosecutions arising from the illegal mining report compiled by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Dr Srem-Sai said the state had identified evidentiary gaps that need to be addressed before any charges can be filed.

Investigators have been instructed to gather additional material and resubmit their findings.

"We ask them to fill the gaps and then bring them back until we are certain," he explained, indicating that the threshold for prosecution remains high and that the state will not proceed until it is confident in the evidence available.

Accra Circuit Court orders for KOKA's arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra Circuit Court issued a bench warrant for NPP communicator Kweku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, after he failed to appear in court.

KOKA faced charges of threat of death and publication of false news linked to videos he allegedly recorded targeting EOCO staff.

The court adjourned the case to August 25, 2026, after the prosecution described his absence as disrespectful to the court.

Source: YEN.com.gh