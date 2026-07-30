Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed details of the 176km six-lane expressway linking Ghana's two largest cities

The Government of Ghana has already ring-fenced $1.7 billion at the Bank of Ghana toward the project's $4 billion total cost

Ghana Armed Forces have cleared over 122 kilometres of the expressway corridor, with full clearing expected by early September

Finance Minister and acting Minister for Defence Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has outlined how the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately two hours, describing it as a transformative step for Ghana's infrastructure.

In a Facebook post published on Thursday, 30 July 2026, Forson wrote:

Finance Minister, acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, explains how the Accra-Kumasi Expressway: could cut travel time by 2 hours. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson.

Source: Facebook

"A 176km, six-lane expressway will connect our two biggest cities. US$1.7 billion is already ring-fenced at the Bank of Ghana. Faster journeys, safer roads, lower transport costs."

What the Accra-Kumasi Expressway will look like

The proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway road spans 198.7 kilometres and is designed as a fully new alignment rather than an upgrade of the existing N6 highway.

It will pass through the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Ashanti regions, featuring 175 kilometres of six-lane carriageway built for speeds of up to 120 km/h, alongside 23 kilometres of four-lane urban connectors at both ends in Accra and Kumasi.

The expressway will include eight interchanges at locations including the Accra Hub, Adeiso, Asamankese, Akyem Oda, Ofoase, Lake Bosomtwe, and Kumasi.

Three major bridges will be constructed over the Birim and Pra Rivers, and the road will be equipped with two 20-lane electronic toll plazas, intelligent transport systems, rest areas, and emergency response centres.

Authorities expect the highway to ease congestion significantly, reduce freight costs, and improve road safety along one of Ghana's busiest and most dangerous corridors.

Read the Facebook post below:

Funding and progress on the ground

The project is a flagship initiative under the government's Big Push Infrastructure Programme, with a total estimated cost of $4 billion.

Ghana has deposited $1.7 billion toward that figure, with officials stating the scheme will be financed through domestic infrastructure resources rather than conventional external borrowing.

On the ground, the Ghana Armed Forces have cleared more than 122 kilometres of the 120-metre-wide corridor, accounting for roughly 70% of the total land clearance required. The remaining stretch is expected to be completed by early September.

Road projects announced in 2025 mid-year budget

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had earlier announced major road infrastructure projects over the next three years in the 2025 mid-year budget.

Forson said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention, with the government planning to rehabilitate 10km of roads annually in each of the selected constituencies.

The projects listed in the speech included the construction of a new bridge over the Oti River at Dambai, the rehabilitation of the Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road, and the upgrading of the Tumu–Han–Lawra Road.

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Source: YEN.com.gh