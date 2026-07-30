Accra-Kumasi Expressway: How $4bn Road Project Could Cut Travel Time by 2 Hours
- Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed details of the 176km six-lane expressway linking Ghana's two largest cities
- The Government of Ghana has already ring-fenced $1.7 billion at the Bank of Ghana toward the project's $4 billion total cost
- Ghana Armed Forces have cleared over 122 kilometres of the expressway corridor, with full clearing expected by early September
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Finance Minister and acting Minister for Defence Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has outlined how the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately two hours, describing it as a transformative step for Ghana's infrastructure.
In a Facebook post published on Thursday, 30 July 2026, Forson wrote:
"A 176km, six-lane expressway will connect our two biggest cities. US$1.7 billion is already ring-fenced at the Bank of Ghana. Faster journeys, safer roads, lower transport costs."
What the Accra-Kumasi Expressway will look like
The proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway road spans 198.7 kilometres and is designed as a fully new alignment rather than an upgrade of the existing N6 highway.
It will pass through the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Ashanti regions, featuring 175 kilometres of six-lane carriageway built for speeds of up to 120 km/h, alongside 23 kilometres of four-lane urban connectors at both ends in Accra and Kumasi.
The expressway will include eight interchanges at locations including the Accra Hub, Adeiso, Asamankese, Akyem Oda, Ofoase, Lake Bosomtwe, and Kumasi.
Three major bridges will be constructed over the Birim and Pra Rivers, and the road will be equipped with two 20-lane electronic toll plazas, intelligent transport systems, rest areas, and emergency response centres.
Authorities expect the highway to ease congestion significantly, reduce freight costs, and improve road safety along one of Ghana's busiest and most dangerous corridors.
Read the Facebook post below:
Funding and progress on the ground
The project is a flagship initiative under the government's Big Push Infrastructure Programme, with a total estimated cost of $4 billion.
Ghana has deposited $1.7 billion toward that figure, with officials stating the scheme will be financed through domestic infrastructure resources rather than conventional external borrowing.
On the ground, the Ghana Armed Forces have cleared more than 122 kilometres of the 120-metre-wide corridor, accounting for roughly 70% of the total land clearance required. The remaining stretch is expected to be completed by early September.
Road projects announced in 2025 mid-year budget
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had earlier announced major road infrastructure projects over the next three years in the 2025 mid-year budget.
Forson said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention, with the government planning to rehabilitate 10km of roads annually in each of the selected constituencies.
The projects listed in the speech included the construction of a new bridge over the Oti River at Dambai, the rehabilitation of the Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road, and the upgrading of the Tumu–Han–Lawra Road.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.