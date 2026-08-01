The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its morning weather update for Saturday, August 1, 2026

Early morning mist and fog are expected along Ghana's coast, forest and mountainous zones, with possible visibility reduction

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the northern sector from late afternoon, with slight rain possible in parts of the middle sector

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2026, outlining conditions expected to shift considerably throughout the day across different parts of the country.

The day is set to open with mist and fog patches forming over coastal areas, forest belts and mountainous terrain.

The GMet issues its weather forecast for Saturday August 1, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GMet has cautioned that these conditions may reduce visibility for residents and motorists in those zones during the early hours of the morning.

As daylight advances, sunshine intervals are expected to break through across most parts of Ghana, alternating with occasional cloud cover for much of the day.

Thunderstorms likely in the North from late afternoon

The weather outlook changes significantly towards the latter part of the day. GMet forecasts that scattered thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely to develop over the northern sector from late afternoon into the evening hours.

Meanwhile, a few locations within the middle sector may experience some slight rainfall during the same period.

Residents in the affected zones are advised to remain alert to changing conditions, particularly as thunderstorm activity can develop rapidly during the evening.

Read below the morning weather update from the GMet on X:

AMA shares list of flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly had shared a new list of flood-prone areas amid heightened flooding risks.

The National Disaster Management Organisation had warned of increasing flood frequency due to climate change and urbanisation.

Specific flood-prone districts in Greater Accra that had been highlighted included the Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh