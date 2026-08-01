The UK Home Office has outlined six immigration routes available to migrants whose right to stay was tied to a relationship that has ended

The guidance covers options ranging from work and parent visas to settlement routes specifically designed for domestic abuse survivors

Officials are urging affected migrants to act immediately after a separation rather than waiting for their current visa permission to expire

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The United Kingdom's Home Office has published updated guidance setting out six immigration options for migrants whose legal right to remain in the country was dependent on a relationship that has since ended through divorce or separation.

UK explains 6 visa routes available to migrants after their marriage breakdown. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The guidance makes clear that affected individuals should not delay action until their existing visa permission runs out.

Officials are urging migrants to pursue a new immigration status as soon as a relationship formally ends in order to protect their lawful standing in the country.

Six Routes Open to Affected Migrants

The Home Office identified the following options available to eligible applicants.

Work Visa

Migrants who meet the eligibility requirements for employment-based immigration can apply for a work visa to continue living and working in the United Kingdom.

Parent Visa

Applicants who have a British child, a child settled in the UK, or a child who has lived in the country for at least seven years may qualify for a parent visa.

Private Life Visa

This route is available to individuals who have established a significant private life in the UK and meet the residency requirements.

Another Eligible Visa Route

Migrants may also qualify for another category of visa depending on their personal circumstances and eligibility.

Indefinite Leave to Remain for Domestic Abuse Survivors

Those whose relationships ended because of domestic violence or abuse may apply for indefinite leave to remain through a dedicated settlement route.

Indefinite Leave to Remain through Long Residence

Migrants who have legally lived in the UK for at least 10 years may qualify for permanent settlement under the long residence route.

What Settlement Status Means

The Home Office described indefinite leave to remain, also referred to as settlement, as permission to live, work and study in the UK without any time restriction.

Successful applicants may also be entitled to access public funds where applicable, and settlement can serve as a stepping stone towards British citizenship.

Home Office Urges Migrants Not to Wait

Officials emphasised that acting early is critical. Waiting for a current visa to expire before applying for an alternative route risks complications with a migrant's immigration status.

The updated guidance is intended to ensure that individuals navigating the end of a relationship are aware of the full range of options available to them and can make an informed decision based on their specific circumstances.

South Africa lists countries excluded from visa exemption

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about South Africa's visa requirements for citizens from 12 major African nations, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt.

The exclusion of these countries from visa-free access underscores the challenges of travel across the continent, particularly for nations that serve as key economic and tourism hubs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh