Ghanaian comedian Akrobeto spoke about Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's vision for Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's birth at a major church gathering

Akrobeto made the remarks at the Kristi Asare Joint Meeting held at the Awoshie Camp Meeting, organised to celebrate the founder

The comedian's comments have reignited public discussions about the late apostle's legacy and the future of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana

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Ghanaian comedian and actor Akrobeto has spoken about what he described as a deeply spiritual account surrounding the birth of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, suggesting the child was destined by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to carry on his legacy.

Akrobeto recalls Apostle Kwadwo Safo's prayer for Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, hinting at his successor. Image credit: Akrobeto, @safo.akofena

Source: Facebook

Akrobeto delivered the remarks at the Kristi Asare Joint Meeting held at the Awoshie Camp Meeting, where he addressed an audience about his personal encounters with the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana.

Akrobeto on Apostle Kwadwo Safo's vision

According to the comedian, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka had expressed a wish to father a child with a fair-skinned woman, driven by his belief that the child would one day continue the work he had dedicated his life to building.

Akrobeto said prayers and spiritual interventions preceded the child's arrival, and that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was the child born out of that process.

Appealing directly to those present, Akrobeto questioned why anyone would choose to disregard the child's connection to the apostle's intentions.

"Apostle Kwadwo Safo prayed for this child to be born so he could succeed him. Can we now abandon him? Let's be wise," he said.

Legacy of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, who established the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, earned widespread recognition not only for his religious leadership but also for championing local innovation and invention.

His efforts to promote homegrown solutions across various industries made him a notable figure well beyond the walls of his church.

Since his death, debate around his life's work, the direction of the mission he founded, and who should carry his vision forward has remained active among followers and the broader Ghanaian public.

Akrobeto's account at the Awoshie gathering has added fresh impetus to those conversations, with many now reflecting on the significance of the story he shared about Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and the late apostle's documented hopes for the future of the mission.

The Facebook video of Akrobeto speaking is below.

Adwoa Safo accused of withholding father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the ongoing family dispute surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo, specifically accusations against former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the custody of her father's body and a GH¢3.7 million demand for burial arrangements.

As tensions rise, the family's loss was compounded by allegations of financial demands that have stalled final funeral preparations, leaving many Ghanaians intrigued by the unfolding drama and its implications for the esteemed Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh