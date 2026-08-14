Legal practitioner Sylvester Isang formally announced his bid to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries for Nandom Constituency

Isang cited his upbringing working on farms and construction sites as the foundation for his understanding of the constituency's development challenges

The social advocate outlined policy priorities including youth employment, modern farming equipment, healthcare access and scholarships for students from low-income homes

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Prominent legal practitioner and social advocate Sylvester Isang has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries for the Nandom Constituency in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

Speaking before an audience of local residents, traditional leaders and NPP supporters, Isang said his ambition was driven by a desire to deliver measurable socio-economic change to the constituency.

Sylvester Isang, a popular private legal practitioner declares his intentions to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries for Nandom. Photo credit: Sylvester Isang

Source: Facebook

From farmhand to legal practitioner

Isang drew on his personal history to frame his political pitch, recounting how he financed his own education by working on farms and construction sites.

In a report by Citinewsroom, Sylvester Isang described those early experiences as giving him direct insight into the hardships endured by many in the Nandom community.

The private legal also traced his loyalty to the NPP back to 1994, pointing to decades of active support for the party across multiple election cycles.

He argued that the professional relationships he has built across party lines would position him well to attract development projects to the Nandom Constituency.

"I therefore wish to declare unreservedly my intention to run in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party when nominations are opened," Isang said.

Sylvester Isang's policy priorities for Nandom

Sylvester Isang set out a broad policy agenda centred on vulnerable groups, young people and the local farming sector.

The young lawyer promised to expand access to healthcare, clean water and educational scholarships, with particular attention to high-achieving students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

On agriculture, he pledged to introduce modern farming machinery and establish a dedicated tractor service centre aimed at improving productivity.

He also committed to creating direct market linkages for local farmers to increase their incomes.

Addressing his campaign approach, Isang assured delegates and voters that his bid would remain focused on policy, free from personal attacks or political hostility.

Sylvester Isang closed his address by calling on NPP delegates and members of the Nandom diaspora to support his candidacy ahead of the primaries.

Ambrose Dery to contest Nandom parliamentary seat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery had announced his bid to return to Parliament, citing calls from constituents and supporters in Nandom.

Dery had lost the Nandom seat in the 2024 elections to NDC candidate Dr Richard Kuu-Ire, who polled 13,743 votes against his 10,706.

The former MP would first have to secure the NPP’s parliamentary nomination before he could represent the party in the 2028 general elections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh