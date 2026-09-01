A passenger ferry carrying 267 people capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus on Sunday, August 30, triggering a major emergency response

Rescue teams, including helicopters, were deployed to pull survivors from the water as search operations continued

Turkish Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz confirmed Turkey's involvement in the rescue, with hundreds reportedly pulled to safety

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At least seven people have lost their lives after a passenger ferry capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus, with hundreds of survivors pulled from the sea following a large-scale rescue operation.

The vessel departed from Kyrenia (Girne), a port town in northern Cyprus, and was bound for Tasucu in the southern Turkish province of Mersin when it went down on Sunday, August, 30, 2026.

At least 7 people have been reported dead after a vessel carrying 267 passengers capsizes near Kyrenia in Cyprus. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

There were 259 passengers and eight crew members aboard the vessel at the time.

Emergency response teams were scrambled to the scene shortly after the vessel sank, with helicopters deployed to airlift rescued individuals back to shore.

Casualties confirmed, rescue teams sweep the water

Unal Ustel, prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), confirmed the death toll through Turkish state media, stating that at least seven bodies had been recovered from the water.

He also revealed that around 237 people had been brought to safety as search operations continued.

Health authorities activated emergency protocols in anticipation of the incoming casualties. In a statement, the TRNC Health Ministry said:

"All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services."

Turkey joins search-and-rescue efforts

Turkish emergency teams joined their Cypriot counterparts in sweeping the area for any survivors still unaccounted for.

Turkish Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz confirmed Ankara's involvement in a post published on X.

"We are closely following the unfortunate incident that has occurred and providing all possible support to the search and rescue efforts."

Search operations were ongoing as teams continued to comb the waters off the northern Cypriot coast.

40 feared dead after boat capsizes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a wooden canoe carrying more than 70 farmers and children had capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Many of the passengers were children aged between 10 and 15 who had been travelling to help with the rice harvest across the waterway.

Local divers and emergency responders had launched a rescue operation, pulling six survivors to safety, including the community's village head.

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Source: YEN.com.gh