NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reacted to the arrest of Techiman nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh, who was picked up during a late-night operation on September 13

Bafoh, a senior nursing officer and mother of three, was remanded for two weeks by the Adenta Circuit Court over her alleged links to the anonymous Ghana Jollof TikTok account

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia accused the sitting government of selectively applying the law and called for Bafoh and others similarly charged to be released

Former Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has publicly demanded the release of nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh, who was remanded by the Adenta Circuit Court over alleged ties to the controversial "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia calls for release of nurse Salomey Bafoh remanded over Ghana Jollof case. Image credit: Ghana Police Service, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

In a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, 19 September 2026, Dr Bawumia described the circumstances of Bafoh's detention as deeply worrying and called on the authorities to free her alongside others he said had been similarly charged and imprisoned.

Nurse Salomey's arrest over Ghana Jollof

Salomey Awiti Bafoh, a senior nursing officer and mother of three, was reportedly taken from her home in the Hansua area of the Techiman Municipality at approximately 11:30 p.m. on 13 September 2026.

Three men who presented themselves as National Security operatives were believed to have carried out the operation, and her family initially struggled to locate her after she was taken away.

She was subsequently brought before the Adenta Circuit Court on Thursday, September 17, 2026 and remanded for two weeks.

The prosecution alleges she acted as a liaison for Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the woman identified as the face behind the anonymous "Ghana Jollof" account, and helped recruit individuals to redistribute videos associated with the page.

The development came shortly before the Ghana Police Service declared 40-year-old Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, also known as “Ghana Jollof”, wanted over an alleged case of inciting violence.

Police said information available to them suggested that Kodua could be in the United Kingdom and appealed to the public for information about her whereabouts.

Dr Bawumia reacts to the Jollof Saga

Bawumia said he had consistently opposed the use of insults in political discourse and maintained that the ideas required to move Ghana forward would never emerge from personal attacks.

However, he argued that curtailing free expression posed a risk to the country's democratic foundations.

He also accused the government of applying the law selectively, pointing to cases where individuals allegedly made offensive remarks without facing comparable legal consequences.

Bawumia concluded his statement by urging Ghanaians to stand against what he characterised as "oppressors' rule" and offered a prayer for the country's progress.

The Facebook post of Dr Bawumia is below.

Prince Osei reacts to Ghana Jollof saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on actor Prince David Osei’s criticism of the Ghana Police Service over its handling of the Ghana Jollof case.

He questioned whether the law was being applied consistently after police declared Barbara Asantewaa Kodua wanted and arrested a nurse allegedly linked to the account.

The controversy has intensified over allegations of selective enforcement and concerns about freedom of expression. Osei urged the Police Service to act impartially, warning that perceived political targeting could further undermine public trust.

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Source: YEN.com.gh