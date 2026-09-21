The University of Cape Coast announced an online bed selection exercise for fresh POST-WASSCE students starting Sunday, 20 September 2026

UCC released seven procedures freshers must complete to secure accommodation in the university's Halls of Residence

The school noted that awaiting applicants are not eligible for this round of bed selection, with their portal opening at a later date

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has released a seven-step guide for fresh students to follow when selecting their beds online ahead of the 2026 academic year.

UCC releases a seven-step guide for online bed selection for 2026 POST-WASSCE freshers. Image credit: XENON HOSTELS UG, Abraham Norman Nortey/FB

Source: UGC

In an official announcement dated Sunday, 20 September 2026, the university outlined the bed selection process exclusively for students who gained admission through the POST-WASSCE route.

The school made clear that awaiting applicants are not permitted to participate in this exercise and will be notified separately when their own portal opens.

How to Select Your Bed as a UCC Fresher

UCC advised students to follow the procedures carefully to avoid errors during the selection process.

The seven steps are as follows:

1. Confirm admission and pay school fees — Students must first accept their offer of admission and pay all required school fees before anything else.

2. Log in to the Student Portal — Using your Student Registration Number and the password received after payment, log in to the portal and check the accommodation fee amount applicable to you.

3. Pay accommodation fees — Payment can be made at any Prudential Bank branch or via the shortcode *772*40#.

4. Access the Room Selection module — After paying, log back into the Student Portal with your Registration Number and Password, then click on "Room Selection."

5. Receive your hall assignment — The system will automatically assign each student to a hall of residence.

6. Choose your preferred room — Once the hall has been assigned, click again on "Room Selection" and pick an available room within that hall.

7. Print and submit the required documents — Students must print their Hall Tenancy Agreement, Proof of Hall/Room Selection, and Admission Letter after completing the selection.

The Facebook post below contains UCC’s official press statement announcing the opening of the online bed selection portal.

What awaiting UCC students should note

UCC reminded all freshers and their parents or guardians that the bed selection portal for awaiting applicants will be made available at a later date, and that a separate communication will be issued when that process begins.

The university urged all concerned parties to take note of the guidelines and follow them accordingly to secure their preferred accommodation before spaces run out.

Popular UCC physically challenged student Enoch Eshun is reportedly dead. Image credit: Enochay, TikTok

Source: Facebook

Popular UCC student Enoch Eshun dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular physically challenged UCC student, Enoch Eshun, passed away.

The University of Cape Coast community has been thrown into a state of mourning following the untimely death of the talented singer, also known as Enochay.

The news of his passing came in on Friday, June 26, 2026, sparking massive sadness among his fans on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh