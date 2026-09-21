Canada has released a fresh update on its entry requirements for certain foreigners

The latest guidance highlights a specific category that can travel to the country without completing one of the usual pre-travel requirements

The full details reveal who qualifies and the documents they must carry

Canada has confirmed that one category of foreign nationals can enter the country without a visa or an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), outlining clear documentation requirements for eligible travellers arriving by air, land, or sea.

According to updated guidance from Canadian immigration authorities, citizens of the United States qualify for this exemption.

Canada lists one category of foreigners who can enter the country without a visa or an eTA. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

American passport holders simply need to carry a valid, current US passport when crossing into Canada, no advance application for an eTA or visa is required.

US Permanent residents also qualify for the exemption

The exemption extends beyond US citizens to include lawful permanent residents of the United States, a provision that came into force on April 26, 2022.

However, Green Card holders face stricter documentation requirements than US citizens at the border.

To gain entry under the exemption, US permanent residents must present two documents simultaneously: a valid passport issued by their country of citizenship (or an equivalent travel document recognised by Canadian border officials), and a valid US Green Card or comparable proof of lawful permanent residency.

Canadian border officials have made clear that producing only one of these documents will not be sufficient to qualify for the exemption.

Who still needs a visa or eTA

Travellers from all other nations who do not fall into either of these two exempt categories must continue to arrange an eTA or an entry visa before departing for Canada, with the specific requirement depending on their nationality.

The updated guidance serves as a practical reminder that even where exemptions exist, carrying the correct documentation remains essential.

Travellers who arrive at a Canadian port of entry without the required paperwork risk being denied entry, regardless of their eligibility status.

Canada lists eligible countries for work permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Canadian government had published a list of 67 countries whose passport holders could apply for a work permit directly upon arrival in Canada.

Citizens from eligible nations could request employment authorisation at airports or border crossings without securing a permit before travelling.

Applicants still had to present full documentation to border officials, including a valid job offer and proof of employer compliance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh