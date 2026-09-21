Prince Adu Kwabena suffered a head injury and was stretchered off during Viktoria Plzen's Czech league defeat on Sunday evening

The 22-year-old had been named in Carlos Queiroz's 24-man squad for Ghana's upcoming AFCON qualifiers and a friendly against Morocco

Plzen manager Radoslav Kovac confirmed the club had not yet assessed the extent of Adu Kwabena's injury following the match

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Black Stars forward Prince Adu Kwabena faces a race against time to be available for Ghana's upcoming international fixtures after sustaining a head injury during Viktoria Plzen's Czech top-flight defeat to Slavia Prague on September 20.

Prince Adu Kwabena could miss Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifiers after sustaining a head injury in Viktoria Plzen's loss to Slavia Praha. Photo by Michal Cizek.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars hit with Adu Kwabena injury concern

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the 71st minute as Plzen pushed for a late winner against Praha, but he was forced to the ground in the 90th minute and required attention from the club's medical staff.

Despite treatment on the pitch, Adu Kwabena couldn't continue and was substituted four minutes later, then stretchered off.

Speaking at the end of the match, Plzen head coach Radoslav Kovac acknowledged that the severity of the injury was still unclear.

"I don't have any information yet. Hopefully it won't be anything serious, but I haven't spoken to the doctors yet," Kovac said, as cited by Owuraku Ampofo.

The club had not carried out a formal assessment of the forward's condition by the time the post-match press conference concluded, leaving his status uncertain heading into the international window.

Adu Kwabena's involvement in AFCON qualifiers in question

The injury comes at a particularly difficult time for the forward, who had been included in Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz's 24-man squad for Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia, as well as a friendly fixture against Morocco.

His availability for those games now hinges on the outcome of the club's medical review in the coming days.

Adu Kwabena is not the only player whose participation in the international window is uncertain.

Spurs attacker Mohammed Kudus has already communicated his decision to withdraw from the squad, reducing the available options for Queiroz ahead of the three matches.

Partey headlines 6 key absentees from Ghana squad

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh took a look at the key players who missed Carlos Queiroz’s 24-man Black Stars squad.

Thomas Partey headlines the absentees after the former Arsenal midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

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Source: YEN.com.gh