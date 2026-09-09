The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, covering all regions of Ghana

Southern Ghana faces cloudy skies and a chance of light rain, while northern Ghana starts the day partly cloudy and dry

GMet flagged a higher chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms for Ho, Koforidua, Kete Krachi, Yendi, and Bolga

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rain in several parts of the country as the day progresses.

Residents in southern Ghana will wake up to mostly cloudy conditions, with a slight possibility of light rain along coastal areas including Takoradi and Kasoa.

GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms in 5 areas across Ghana today, September 9, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GMet also cautioned that early morning mist is expected across parts of the forest and coastal zones, advising motorists to exercise extra care on the roads during those hours.

Northern Ghana, by contrast, faces a drier start to the day, with partly cloudy skies and no significant rainfall anticipated in the morning.

Afternoon brings rain threat to several towns

As the day advances, sunnier conditions mixed with cloud will spread across the country, but the calm is not expected to last everywhere.

GMet indicated that rain and thunderstorms are likely to develop in several locations during the afternoon, with Ho, Koforidua, Kete Krachi, Yendi, and Bolgatanga among the areas facing the greatest risk.

Residents in those towns are advised to make the necessary preparations ahead of potential downpours.

GMet also raised concerns for those working at sea, noting that conditions will be rough for fisherfolk on Wednesday.

Fishing communities along the coast are urged to heed the warning and take appropriate precautions before venturing out onto the water.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Baby missing after June Accra floods

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed gave sad updates during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 24.

The June 29 floods had struck communities across seven regions, affecting nearly 92,000 people from more than 18,000 households.

Greater Accra had recorded the highest number of casualties, with 17 deaths and more than 56,000 people affected across 27 districts.

Two months after the floods, one family was still stuck in pain over their missing four-month-old baby.

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Source: YEN.com.gh