Abdul Karim Babana Abubakari, a Student Loan Trust Fund board member, officially declared his candidacy on Friday, September 25, 2026

The SLTF board member is currently pursuing two postgraduate programmes simultaneously at two Ghanaian universities

Abdul Karim pledged honest and accountable leadership to the NDC youth wing in the Northern Region

He further shared more details about his plans and vision for the NDC youth wing in the Northern Region in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Abdul Karim Babana Abubakari, a board member of the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), has joined the race for the position of Northern Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He officially declared his bid on Friday, September 25, 2026, in the Northern Region, where he outlined his vision for the youth wing of the party.

Abdul Karim Abubakari, a board member of the SLTF. joins the NDC Northern Regional Youth Organiser race. Photo credit: Karim Babana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Abdul Karim promises honest and accountable leadership

During his declaration speech, Abdul Karim promised to provide honest and accountable leadership to the NDC youth in the Northern Region if given the opportunity to serve.

He said his decision was driven by a desire to introduce a leadership approach centred on service, honesty and accountability.

“It’s with great pleasure I stand before you today. This is a historic day and I thank you all for making time to be with me in making history together,” he said.

Abdul Karim described himself as a son of the region who had witnessed some of the challenges facing young people and said he wanted to contribute to addressing them.

“I am Abdul Karim Babana Abubakari, a son of this land, a result of your aspirations, and an observer of your hardships,” he said.

He speaks about political promises

The SLTF board member said some young people had become tired of political rhetoric and promises made during election campaigns.

He said his approach would focus more on service and action rather than simply having a loud voice or making grand promises.

“A new standard is required. A standard that emphasises service in every small space we find ourselves in rather than ‘countenance’ or having the loudest voice,” he said.

He also said he would be honest with the youth, including when faced with difficult issues.

“Heaven on earth is not what I will promise you. However, I can assure you that I will be honest with you, even in the face of difficult truths,” he stated.

Abdul Karim highlights accountability

On accountability, Abdul Karim said the NDC should be answerable to its youth, while young members should also play a role in holding party leaders accountable.

He argued that accountability should be a continuous process throughout a person's tenure in leadership rather than something that happens only during election periods.

“The party must answer to the youth and the youth must hold the party accountable,” he said.

Abdul Karim added that he would seek to build bridges within the party if elected.

“So instead of building walls, we will build bridges,” he said.

SLTF board member promises to serve all

Addressing his opponent, the SLTF board member said he respected other contenders despite possible differences in their views.

He said his integrity would remain important to his leadership and pledged to serve young people across the region regardless of their voting choices.

“I will serve as a youth organiser for all young people, not just those who cast ballots for me,” he said.

He further described the kind of leadership he believed young people in the region were seeking.

“The Northern Region’s youth are not searching for a celebrity. They are looking for a leader. A leader who will show up. A leader who will listen. A leader with the courage to lead and the humility to serve,” he said.

Watch the video of Abdul Karim's declaration on Facebook below:

NDC regional elections scheduled for November

The NDC has scheduled its Regional Youth and Women Conference for Friday, November 13, 2026, ahead of the regional executive elections on Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2026.

The party's published timetable indicates that nominations for regional executive positions will open on Tuesday, October 6, and close on Wednesday, October 7.

Filing of nominations is scheduled for October 14 and 15, followed by vetting on October 16 and 17 and an appeals process on October 19 and 20.

The party has said the 2026 internal elections are part of its reorganisation process and will cover executive positions at constituency, regional and national levels.

Abdul Karim asks for support

Speaking to YEN.com.gh after declaring his bid, Abdul Karim said he was ready to work for the Northern Region and the NDC youth.

He asked party members and supporters for their prayers, trust and support as he seeks to become the next Northern Regional Youth Organiser.

“I owe this area, which has moulded me, a debt, not because I want a title. I am your servant. And I am ready to work," he assured the NDC youth wing.

He ended his speech by asking for God’s blessings on the NDC.

Abdul Karim is an alumnus of Tamale Technical University and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He is currently pursuing an LLB at Kaff University and an MPhil in Media and Digital Communication at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Okai Mintah joins NDC Youth Organiser race

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Emmanuel Okai Mintah declared his intention to contest the NDC National Youth Organiser position on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

At the time, he served as the National Service Authority board chairman and NDC National Youth Working Committee Chairperson.

The NDC internal elections were scheduled to take place on December 19, 2026, with several officials making political declarations.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh