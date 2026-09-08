The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2026

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity will affect the northern and transition sectors

Southern Ghana faces mostly cloudy skies, with mist and fog expected to reduce visibility in some areas

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, alerting Ghanaians across multiple regions to brace for unsettled conditions throughout the day.

Residents in the northern and transition sectors of the country should expect thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity, beginning in the morning and persisting well into the afternoon.

The GMet releases list of areas to experience thunderstorms and rain today, September 8, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Conditions are not expected to ease quickly, with the wet weather likely to linger across those zones for a significant part of the day.

In southern Ghana, GMet is forecasting predominantly cloudy skies, although a handful of locations may experience slight to moderate rainfall.

The agency also warned that mist and fog patches will develop in certain areas, which could significantly reduce visibility for motorists and commuters during the early hours.

Afternoon sunshine before evening storms return

The picture shifts somewhat as the day progresses. By afternoon, Ghana can expect intervals of sunshine breaking through the cloud cover, offering brief respite from the overcast conditions.

However, GMet cautioned that the improvement will be short-lived, with chances of thunderstorms or rain returning to some parts of the country from the afternoon into the evening hours.

Ghanaians are advised to plan their journeys with the forecast in mind, particularly in areas where fog is expected to lower visibility during the morning commute.

Drivers in the northern and transition zones should exercise extra caution on the roads given the likelihood of heavy downpours through much of the day.

Read the full morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Baby missing after June Accra floods

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed gave sad updates during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, August 24.

The June 29 floods had struck communities across seven regions, affecting nearly 92,000 people from more than 18,000 households.

Greater Accra had recorded the highest number of casualties, with 17 deaths and more than 56,000 people affected across 27 districts.

Two months after the floods, one family was still stuck in pain over their missing four-month-old baby.

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Source: YEN.com.gh