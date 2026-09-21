Ahafo Ano South West District Chief Executive Hon. Abubakar Sedik passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2026, after a brief illness

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene issued an official condolence message describing the DCE's death as untimely and a great loss

Dr Amoakohene confirmed the cause of death as a brief illness but did not disclose the specific medical condition

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has broken his silence on the sudden passing of Ahafo Ano South West District Chief Executive Hon. Abubakar Sedik, who died on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene speaks on DCE Abubakar Sedik's death. Image credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene, UGC

Source: Facebook

Dr Frank Amoakohene released an official condolence statement on Monday, September 21, 2026, confirming that the DCE had succumbed to a brief illness. No specific medical condition was named in the statement.

Dr Amoakohene mourns Abubakar Sedik's passing

In the tribute, the Regional Minister described the loss as deeply painful, noting that Hon. Abubakar Sedik's death had left a void felt across multiple fronts — by his immediate family, the constituents of Ahafo Ano South West, fellow government officials, and the Ashanti Region at large.

Dr Amoakohene used the statement to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the late DCE's colleagues and the communities he served.

He also called for strength and comfort for everyone navigating the grief of the unexpected loss.

"May the soul of Hon. Abubakar Sedik rest in perfect peace," Dr Amoakohene said in his tribute.

Tributes pour in for Abubakar Sedik

The Regional Minister's remarks are among the first responses following the death of Hon. Abubakar Sedik.

In his statement, Dr Amoakohene acknowledged the DCE's service to his district and stressed that the passing was untimely, underscoring the impact his leadership had made on Ahafo Ano South West.

Since news of the death broke, condolences have continued to pour in from various individuals and groups, all expressing sympathy to the family and the people the late DCE served throughout his tenure.

The Facebook post of Abubakar Sedik is below.

Former Ashanti Regional Police Commander dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on COP (Rtd) Kwasi Mensah Duku, the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander who died at 69.

The report covered his police career, promotion to Commissioner of Police, and the tributes that followed his passing.

Duku was remembered as a leader, mentor and protector who dedicated his life to serving Ghana. His death prompted an outpouring of condolences from Ghanaians, colleagues and members of the Police Service.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh