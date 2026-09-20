Brian Brobbey scored an impressive hat-trick for Sunderland in a Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

The Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent became the first Sunderland player to score a Premier League hat-trick since 2016

Brobbey also became only the fifth player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick and still end up on the losing side

Brian Brobbey delivered one of the most remarkable individual performances of the Premier League season, scoring a hat-trick for Sunderland in a breathless 5-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 20.

The Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent twice pulled Sunderland level after City had taken the lead, demonstrating clinical finishing to convert chances created by his teammates and give the visitors belief throughout an extraordinary eight-goal contest.

Brian Brobbey: How Dutch-Ghanaian Striker Broke a 10-Year Record Against Man City. Photo by Peter Powell.

Source: Getty Images

Brian Brobbey makes Premier League history

Brobbey's treble came with considerable historical weight.

He became the first Sunderland player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Jermain Defoe achieved the feat in 2016.

Opta adds that Brobbey became only the fifth player in the competition's history to score three goals in a match and still finish on the losing side.

Manchester City drew first blood through Enzo Fernández, only for Brobbey to bring the scores level. Rayan Cherki restored City's advantage before the Sunderland striker equalised once more, keeping the visitors competitive in the opening half.

Antoine Semenyo then scored twice for the hosts, either side of half-time, to push City two goals clear.

Haaland ends Sunderland's comeback hopes

Brobbey completed his hat-trick shortly after the restart, tapping home to reduce the deficit to 4-3 and reignite hopes of a remarkable Sunderland comeback.

For a brief period, the visitors appeared capable of salvaging something from the occasion.

Watch all three of Brobbey's goals, as shared on X:

However, Erling Haaland ended the contest in the final ten minutes, converting City's fifth to confirm the result and extinguish any prospect of a Sunderland recovery.

Despite the defeat, Brobbey's three-goal haul stood as the defining individual contribution of the afternoon, drawing widespread recognition as one of the standout performances in what proved to be a compelling Premier League spectacle.

Derrick Luckassen and Brian Brobbey’s Ghanaian roots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Derrick Luckassen and Dutch striker Brian Brobbey share Ghanaian heritage despite having different surnames.

The brothers have the same mother but different fathers, which explains why they carry different surnames.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh