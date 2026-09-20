Antoine Semenyo ended his Premier League goalless run for Manchester City during their clash against Sunderland on Sunday afternoon

The Black Stars forward struck on either side of half-time, with his brace contributing to a commanding display from the Cityzens

Semenyo also registered an assist in the match, making it three direct goal contributions in a single game for the Ghanaian

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo marked his Premier League breakthrough for the season with a brace as Manchester City defeated Sunderland 5-3 in a high-scoring contest on Sunday, September 20.

The 26-year-old, who had contributed two assists across his previous four league appearances without finding the net, delivered his most complete attacking performance of the campaign in both halves.

Antoine Semenyo nets a brace and provides an assist as Manchester City beat Sunderland in an eight-goal thriller. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo at the double as City beat Sunderland

According to BBC Sport, Semenyo opened his account in the 43rd minute when a misdirected pass from Marc Guehi fell into his path, and the Ghanaian converted with a powerful drive that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The goal came at a crucial moment, restoring City's lead after Brian Brobbey had pulled Sunderland level following Enzo Fernandez and Ryan Cherki's earlier strikes.

Watch Semenyo's first goal vs Sunderland, as shared on X:

Semenyo had also set up Cherki's goal in that same first half, registering three direct goal contributions before the final whistle.

After the interval, Semenyo added a second, this time finishing with his left foot following a lapse in the Sunderland defence.

The low, composed strike further extended City's advantage and underlined his growing influence in the final third.

Watch Semenyo's second vs Sunderland, as shared on X:

Brobbey, the Dutch-born forward of Ghanaian descent, threatened to make the scoreline more competitive two minutes after Semenyo's second, but it was Erling Haaland who closed out the contest with a goal in the 81st minute to confirm a comprehensive victory.

The win moved Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table after five matches, three games ahead of defending champions Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Semenyo, who has been named in Ghana's 24-man squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, would hope to carry his form to the international break.

Antoine Semenyo makes PFA history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo became the first Ghanaian player to be named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The Ghana international scored 17 goals for AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City during the 2025/26 season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh