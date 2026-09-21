Canada has released a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners hoping to move to the country

The latest guidance highlights specific areas that could attract candidates through targeted Express Entry selection rounds

The full details reveal the categories applicants need to know before planning their Canadian immigration journey

Canada has released an updated list of 10 occupational and language categories eligible for targeted Express Entry selection rounds.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says the category-based system allows the government to invite eligible candidates with specific professional experience or language abilities that align with the country's economic needs.

Canada lists 10 occupations Ghanaians and others foreigners can use to gain Express Entry Permanent Residency. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN & Chris Jongkind/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The latest update provides important information for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in Canada through Express Entry.

Canada highlights 10 key categories

The current categories cover a range of professions, specialised qualifications and language abilities.

The 10 categories are:

French-language proficiency

Healthcare and social services occupations

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) occupations

Trade occupations

Education occupations

Transport occupations

Physicians with Canadian work experience

Senior managers with Canadian work experience

Researchers with Canadian work experience

Skilled military recruits

Targeted draws complement regular Express Entry rounds

Category-based selection rounds are different from general Express Entry draws, which primarily rank candidates based on their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores.

Under category-based rounds, IRCC can select candidates who meet the requirements of a particular category because of their professional experience or language ability.

This means candidates with skills targeted under a specific category may be considered through a category-based draw even when their CRS score is not as high as scores seen in some general draws.

However, IRCC noted that category-based selection rounds are not guaranteed and depend on Canada's wider immigration targets and the pool of eligible candidates.

The department stated that "category-based rounds are intended to supplement other round types to meet the identified economic goal."

IRCC also explained that it may not conduct a category-based round if there are enough high-ranking candidates eligible for a particular category who are already being invited through general or programme-specific rounds.

For Ghanaians and other international candidates planning to seek permanent residence in Canada, the categories highlight areas where the government is targeting specific skills, professional experience and language abilities through Express Entry.

Canada warns of repercussions of renouncing citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada had released official guidance outlining the consequences faced by individuals who formally renounced their citizenship.

The publication detailed what former citizens had to do if they wished to return to Canada, either permanently or temporarily.

Canadian authorities specified that renunciation resulted in a complete loss of citizenship status, requiring new immigration authorisation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh