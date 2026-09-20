Antoine Semenyo scored twice as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3 in a chaotic Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon

Brian Brobbey, the Dutch striker with Ghanaian roots, netted a hat-trick for Sunderland in a breathless contest

Semenyo spoke to Sky Sports after the match, reflecting on what made the difference for City in the second half

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Antoine Semenyo has shared his thoughts on Manchester City's dramatic 5-3 Premier League victory over Sunderland on September 20, a result that sent City to the top of the table.

The Ghanaian forward was central to the win, netting on either side of the interval to give his side a foothold in a contest that swung repeatedly between the two teams.

Antoine Semenyo gives his honest reaction after Manchester City's 8-goal thriller in the Premier League. Photo by Peter Powell.

Source: Getty Images

How Semenyo's Man City edged Sunderland

Enzo Fernandez broke the deadlock after nine minutes, his first goal since completing a £125 million move from Chelsea.

Sunderland responded quickly through Brian Brobbey, who converted a precise pass from Enzo le Fee.

Rayan Cherki restored City's advantage after Semenyo picked him out, but Sunderland levelled again when Le Fee threaded another clever ball through to Thomas Meunier, who squared for Brobbey to tap in.

Watch Semenyo's first goal, as shared on X:

The visitors began to exert more sustained pressure as the half wore on. Semenyo gave City the lead for a third time two minutes before the break, striking sweetly after a cross from the right evaded Sunderland's defence.

He added a fourth shortly after the restart before Brobbey completed his hat-trick to pull the score back to 5-3. Erling Haaland settled the contest late on to secure all three points for the home side.

Watch Semenyo's second goal, as shared on X:

Semenyo reacts to Man City's dramatic win

Reflecting on the contest, Semenyo pointed to winning individual battles as the turning point for City.

"I feel like we needed to win our duels," he told Sky Sports, as cited by MEN.

"That was the key thing for the game; if we won our duels, we knew we would score. In the second half, that changed. We won more duels, and we got our goals."

Before the match, City manager Enzo Maresca had warned his side that Sunderland would present their sternest test of the season to date.

Semenyo endorsed that assessment after the full-time whistle.

"Yeah, he's not wrong," the forward said.

"He's obviously watched their previous games before our game, and they've made it tough for every team they have played so far. We knew that it was going to be a tough one today, and we are just happy with the three points."

The result lifts Manchester City to the summit of the Premier League table, three better than defending champions Arsenal.

Supercomputer changes Premier League title predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had revised its Premier League title predictions, with Arsenal’s chances dropping while Manchester City’s increased.

City, seen as Arsenal’s main title rival, recorded the biggest rise in the latest update.

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Source: YEN.com.gh