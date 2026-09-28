Former KMA Chief Executive Sam Pyne and his campaign team were involved in a road accident near Hain, between Jirapa and Tumu in the Upper West Region

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp bend, sending the vehicle off the road into a wooded area

NPP regional executives rushed to the scene to assist Sam Pyne and his campaign team after the crash on Sunday, September 27, 2026

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Sam Pyne, the former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive and NPP First Vice Chairmanship candidate, survived a road accident along with his campaign team on Sunday, 27 September 2026.

NPP First Vice Chairman aspirant Sam Pyne escapes unhurt after his campaign vehicle crashes near Tumu on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Photo source: Akoma 87.9 FM, Hon. Samuel Pyne, Asaase 99.5

Source: Facebook

The unfortunate accident reportedly occurred after the NPP politician and his team's vehicle veered off the road near Hain, a community situated between Jirapa and Tumu in the Upper West Region.

Renowned Accra-based broadcast station Asaase 99.5 FM reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a sharp bend, causing it to skid off the road and come to a halt in a wooded area beside the highway.

NPP executives assist Pyne's team after crash

Following the incident, NPP regional executives arrived at the scene and helped the team retrieve the vehicle and get it back onto the main road.

According to Asaase Radio, all occupants of the vehicle, including the former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive, walked away from the accident without any injuries.

Sam Pyne has been crisscrossing the country as part of his campaign for the NPP First Vice Chairmanship position, a race that requires sustained travel across Ghana's regions.

The NPP National executives election is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The Facebook post detailing Sam Pyne and his campaign team's car accident is below:

Reactions trail Sam Pyne's accident news

The news drew a wave of relief and concern from social media users who commented on the Asaase 99.5 FM Facebook post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians online below:

Nabuo Eric Cantona Nabuo said:

"The flat landscape of the Savannah saved them."

Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey wrote:

"Kafra. Crisscrossing the country is naturally risky, and to do it continuously increases the risk. May Allah bless your movements."

Nigi Ali added:

"We thank God for their lives."

Former NPP National Vice-Chairperson passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sophia Horner-Sam, the former NPP National Vice Chairperson who died at the age of 77.

The distinguished stateswoman and diplomat also served as Deputy Western Regional Minister, Deputy Minister for Ports, Harbours and Railways, and Ghana’s Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Her death prompted emotional tributes, with Mustapha Abdul-Hamid praising her wisdom and guidance during some of the NPP’s most difficult periods.

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Source: YEN.com.gh