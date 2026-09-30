Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn was found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, by a jury in Troy, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Prosecutors argued that the 40-year-old former worship leader shot his wife as she slept and staged the scene to make it look like a home burglary

Flynn, who appeared on American Idol in 2013 and spoke lovingly about his wife, faces life in prison without parole at his sentencing on October 5

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An Ohio jury has convicted Caleb Flynn, a former American Idol contestant, of murdering his wife in their home earlier this year.

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn is found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn. Image credit: CBS News Texas/TMZ.

Source: Twitter

The jury returned guilty verdicts on all nine charges he faced, including aggravated murder, after deliberating for about two hours.

Ashley Flynn, a 37-year-old schoolteacher and volleyball coach, was shot dead in the couple's home in Tipp City, a suburb north of Dayton, in the early hours of February 16, 2026.

Her husband called 911 at around 2:30 am, claiming an intruder had broken in and shot her while their two young daughters slept in a nearby room.

Investigators, however, suspected early on that the scene had been staged to resemble a burglary.

Police reportedly found a side door to the garage open, but a refrigerator had been placed in front of it, which an intruder would have needed to move.

Flynn was arrested three days later, on February 19, and pleaded not guilty, with his bond set at $2 million.

Caleb Flynn found guilty of wife's murder

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at the Miami County Court of Common Pleas in Troy, Ohio, after a trial that began on September 18.

Jurors found Flynn guilty of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Flynn broke down in tears as the verdicts were read and was later handcuffed and led out of the courtroom.

His lawyer, Patrick Mulligan, described the outcome as disappointing and said he expected to file an appeal.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, October 5, when the former worship leader faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The report of Flynn's guilty verdict, as reported by TMZ on Instagram, is below.

Key details from Caleb Flynn's murder trial

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Flynn killed his wife because he wanted out of the marriage while he was having an affair.

Alleigha Botner, a former church intern, told the court she met Flynn in 2022 when she was 20 and had an affair with him for more than a year.

The defence countered that the prosecution had proven the affair but not the killing, stressing that the murder weapon was never recovered.

Flynn's link to American Idol also drew attention, as he appeared on Season 12 in 2013 and told viewers his wife had encouraged him to audition.

In an interview for the show, he said, "I love my wife more than anything." He sang for judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson and Nicki Minaj but did not make it to the Hollywood round.

Court upholds Salamatu Karim's death sentence

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Supreme Court of Ghana upheld the death sentences of Salamatu Karim and two accomplices over the 2013 murder of her husband, Abdul Karim.

She reportedly hid the attackers in her bathroom, pointed out her husband and supplied the weapon before reporting a fake burglary to the police.

The case was cracked years later when an unrelated robbery investigation led detectives to the two men she had recruited.

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Source: YEN.com.gh