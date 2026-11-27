The UAE announced seven significant changes to its road and travel regulations, with the new rules set to come into force in January 2027

The changes cover a wide range of areas, from driving behaviour to travel documentation requirements affecting residents and visitors

Ghanaians living and working in the UAE, one of the top destinations for West African migrants, could be directly affected by the new regulations

The United Arab Emirates has announced a sweeping set of seven new road and travel regulations that will come into effect in January 2027, marking one of the most significant overhauls of the country's transport and mobility rules in recent years.

The announcement has drawn attention across the UAE's large expatriate community, which includes tens of thousands of Ghanaians who live, work, and travel through the country annually.

UAE introduces 7 major new road and travel rules taking effect in January 2027. Photo credit: Milky Way/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the new UAE rules cover

The seven changes span a broad range of travel and road-use areas. Authorities indicated that the reforms are aimed at improving safety on UAE roads, streamlining travel processes, and aligning the country's transport framework with international standards.

Among the areas targeted are driving conduct, vehicle documentation, and cross-border travel requirements.

Residents with foreign driving licences will also be affected, as the new framework introduces stricter guidelines around licence recognition and conversion timelines.

The regulations are expected to apply to both UAE nationals and expatriates, meaning that anyone living in or passing through the country will need to familiarise themselves with the changes well ahead of the January 2027 deadline.

Why Ghanaians in the UAE should take note

The UAE is one of the most popular destinations for Ghanaian professionals and labourers seeking opportunities in the Middle East.

Cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi host significant Ghanaian communities, many of whom commute daily and rely heavily on private vehicles or hired transport.

For this group, the new road rules carry practical consequences. Ghanaians holding driving licences issued in Ghana will need to verify whether their documents remain valid under the revised framework, or whether they will be required to convert to a UAE licence within a specified period.

Travel document requirements are also changing, which could affect Ghanaians who regularly move between the UAE and other countries, particularly those using the UAE as a transit hub for travel back to West Africa.

Community leaders and legal advisers in the UAE have encouraged Ghanaian residents to stay informed and begin preparing early, rather than waiting until the rules come into force.

With more than a year remaining before the January 2027 deadline, there is still time to make necessary adjustments, but experts warn that last-minute scrambles could cause disruption for those who delay.

UAE authorities have not yet published a full public guidance document outlining all seven rules in detail, but further announcements are expected in the months ahead.

Abu Dhabi Police ban 13 things

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abu Dhabi Police published a list of 13 behaviours that foreigners were strictly prohibited from engaging in while living or visiting the UAE.

The list covered offences ranging from public indecency and disrespecting religion to sharing certain content on social media.

Ghanaians travelling to or residing in the UAE were urged to familiarise themselves with the rules to avoid arrest or deportation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh