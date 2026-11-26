Mobile Money (MoMo) has become a source of livelihood for many Ghanaians, with agents earning commissions from transactions processed for customers

The amount an agent earns depends largely on the business location, available working capital, number of customers and value of transactions

Entrepreneurs looking to venture into the business must also consider operational expenses, security and other factors that could affect profitability

Mobile Money (MoMo) has become an essential part of everyday life in Ghana, with thousands of people relying on agents to deposit and withdraw money.

MoMo business in Ghana: Estimated monthly earnings of up to GH₵5,200. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

From roadside kiosks to shops in busy commercial areas, MoMo businesses provide employment opportunities for young Ghanaians and individuals seeking additional sources of income.

Unlike salaried workers, MoMo agents earn commissions based on the transactions they process for customers.

According to Fido Ghana, successful agents operating in high-traffic areas can generate between GH₵50 and GH₵200 daily in commissions.

How much do agents earn in Ghana?

Using MTN MoMo's reported cash-out commission structure, agents can earn GH₵0.20 on withdrawals below GH₵50, 0.4% on withdrawals between GH₵50 and GH₵2,000, and a flat commission of GH₵8 on larger withdrawals.

The table below illustrates how much agents can earn from different withdrawal amounts.

Withdrawal amount Agent commission GH₵50 GH₵0.20 GH₵100 GH₵0.40 GH₵200 GH₵0.80 GH₵500 GH₵2 GH₵1,000 GH₵4 GH₵2,000 GH₵8 GH₵5,000 GH₵8

Depending on customer traffic, an agent's estimated daily, weekly and monthly commission earnings could look like this:

Daily earnings Weekly earnings Monthly earnings GH₵50 GH₵300 GH₵1,300 GH₵80 GH₵480 GH₵2,080 GH₵100 GH₵600 GH₵2,600 GH₵150 GH₵900 GH₵3,900 GH₵200 GH₵1,200 GH₵5,200

These estimates assume six working days per week and 26 working days per month, before operational expenses.

How profitable is a MoMo business?

The profitability of a MoMo business largely depends on its location. Agents operating near markets, transport terminals, university campuses and busy residential communities may attract more customers.

For instance, an agent generating GH₵2,600 in monthly commissions and spending GH₵800 on operational expenses would retain GH₵1,800 before any applicable taxes.

Individuals looking to increase their earnings can also offer complementary services such as airtime sales, utility bill payments and mobile phone accessories.

However, business owners must maintain sufficient cash and electronic float to meet customers' demands while taking precautions against fraudulent transactions and theft.

Prospective MTN MoMo agents can visit an MTN service centre, submit the required business and identification documents and complete the agent application process.

Disclaimer: The earnings and expenses provided are illustrative estimates. Actual profits may vary depending on transaction volumes, commission rates, location and operational costs.

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She advised viewers not to rush into payments and to do research before committing fully, as many young workers and business owners are looking for ways to own a car without paying the amount at once.

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Source: YEN.com.gh