The US immigration authority announced it will stop accepting older versions of Form I-131 from December 21, 2026

Foreigners applying for reentry permits, refugee travel documents and Advance Parole Documents are among those affected

A separate August 2026 ruling changed the rules for Advance Parole holders who leave the United States

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Foreigners seeking US travel documents are racing to meet a firm deadline after the country's immigration authority announced it will stop accepting an older version of a critical application form.

US to discard old travel paper applications. Photo credit: Thanasis

Source: Getty Images

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a revised edition of Form I-131, the official application used for travel documents, parole documents and arrival/departure records, on 19 November 2026.

Starting from 21 December 2026, only the updated form, dated 04/22/26, will be accepted. Any earlier edition submitted electronically or postmarked on or after that date will be rejected outright.

What Form I-131 covers

Form I-131 is used by foreigners inside the United States to apply for a wide range of travel-related documents. These include reentry permits, refugee travel documents, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) travel authorisation documents, and Advance Parole Documents. Residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands seeking advance permission to travel also rely on this form.

Foreigners who were previously granted parole and need an additional period can use the form to apply for re-parole, based on urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. If USCIS approves such a request, the applicant receives a Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record with an updated Admit Until Date or Parole Until Date.

Several programmes fall under the re-parole category, including those covering certain Afghans paroled into the US after 31 July 2021, certain Ukrainians paroled after 11 February 2022, the Filipino World War II Veterans Parole Programme, the Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative, the Central American Minors Programme, the Family Reunification Task Force process, and military parole in place.

BIA ruling changes rules for advance parole holders

Separately, on 13 August 2026, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) issued a ruling that significantly affects foreigners holding valid Advance Parole Documents who are considering leaving the United States.

In its decision in Matter of Delcarmen-Lara, the BIA overturned a 2012 precedent and confirmed that departing the US with an Advance Parole Document now counts as a formal departure for the purposes of inadmissibility under the Immigration and Nationality Act. This means that foreigners who have accumulated more than 180 days of unlawful presence, then leave and later attempt to re-enter within the applicable three- or ten-year bar period, may be found inadmissible.

USCIS has urged TPS beneficiaries and those with pending initial TPS applications to read the Form I-131 instructions thoroughly before making any travel plans, warning that being outside the United States while a TPS re-registration or initial application is under review carries specific risks, including the possibility of missing important notices or being denied TPS while abroad.

US ends expedited visa appointments, lists affected countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had halted its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

The scheme, which ends on December 31, provided eligible visa applicants with the option to pay for a priority interview slot ahead of those in the standard queue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh