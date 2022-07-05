Elsie Owusu is a renowned Ghanaian-born British architect who is famous for designing the UK Supreme Court and Green Park Tube Station, among others

She has been an elected Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Council member since 2014 and is also the vice-chair of the London School of Architecture

Elsie Owusu has devoted her professional life to removing the obstacles that continue to be present in architecture

Ghanaian-born British architect Elsie Owusu has had a lucrative career for over fifty years. She is the director of a UK-based company called JustGhana that cooperates with artists and craftspeople to construct a new African architecture made of local materials for rural areas.

Elsie Owusu.

In 2009, she partnered with others to design the UK Supreme Court. Elsie Owusu was also part of the master planning team that redesigned London's Green Park Station.

The UK Supreme Court.

Elsie has served on several boards like the Arts Council England, the National Trust of England, and the UK Supreme Court Arts Trust. She is also a trustee of the Council of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and the Architectural Association.

The Green Park Station that Elsie Owusu helped to design.

In 2014, Elsie Owusu was voted the African Business Woman of the Year.

One of the things that Elsie Owusu is known for is advocating against racial discrimination. In an interview, she said:

It's time to put an end to systemic prejudice in UK planning, as I am a black, female architect who advocates for equality, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in architecture and the built environment.

She further argued that the British authorities should apply the same principles impartially and fairly, regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, disability or culture.

Elsie adopts architecture that includes the marginalised of society. However, she asserts that her designs are environmentally-friendly and particularly flexible for households caring for older persons with dementia and youngsters with special needs.

She explained that many families seek new methods to live sustainably in the twenty-first and twenty-second centuries.

