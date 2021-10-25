Kennedy Agyapong has opened up on his riches in a video on social media

The Assin Central MP revealed that he owns over 100 houses in Ghana with 26 of them at East Legon

He was speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah in an interview

has Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong is known to be a successful businessman apart from his engagement in politics.

The outspoken MP does not shy away from talking about his financial standing n some of the properties he owns.

In a video that has been sighted on a TikTok account, @dom_tvgh1, Ken Agyapong has revealed that he owns 108 houses in Ghana.

According to him, 26 of the houses are located in the plush East Legon area in Accra.

"I have 108 houses. East Legon is 26," Agyapong confirmed in an answer to a question.

The MP who was speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah, however, refused the tag of a rich man from the presenter.

"I'm not rich. I just work hard," he said while adding that he does a lot of things to make money.

It is not known when Ken Agyapong made the revelation but the video had Nana Aba working at TV3 and thus dates back to over five years old.

It is likely that the MP might have added more houses to his portfolio.

