YEN.com.gh conducted a survey on Facebook to find out from Ghanaians how much would be ideal as a monthly rent payment for a chamber and hall

Many people asserted that the price for a chamber and hall varies depending on the location; however, they claimed that GH₵300 should be the standard price

Others also used this opportunity to express their frustrations at Ghana's highly unregulated rental sector

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

YEN.com.gh recently carried out a survey on its Facebook platform to find out from Ghanaians how much would be reasonable to spend on a chamber and hall each month. Many voiced their opinions, but a recurring amount of GH₵300 was mentioned.

An apartment complex in Ghana. Photo credit: Michael Tagoe

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's housing deficit stands at a whopping 1.8 million units, meaning landlords have the liberty to charge as high as they want because people will have no option other than to take the property.

Many have called on the government to regulate the rental sector to prevent landlords from charging one or two years' rent advance so that more people can rent a home.

Places like East Legon, Cantonments, Dzorwulu and Spintex can have rent prices for a chamber and hall go as high as any amount between GH₵1000 and GH₵1,500.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh samples comments from the survey conducted on Facebook below.

Magama Seyram says:

In Tse addo city , single room self contain is 800-1,000. Chamber and hall is 1000-1200. Rent is killing the youth and killing dreams

Gloria Richluv Sefarko added:

GH₵ 300 to 400 depending on the area! And single room self contain should be GH₵ 180 to GH₵ 250 depending on the area

Nellslove Smith opined:

If it is a self contained GH₵300 is OK but if it just chamber and a hall GH₵150 is fine

Abena Agyemang said:

Mine is at Dome close to mall and my tenants are paying GH₵250 but they are complaining, even when it is a chamber and hall self-contained

Donkor Candy concluded:

Depends on location, state of room, source of water, electricity condition and how furnished it is

Young Tech Guru Flaunts the Small Room He Stayed in Despite Having His Big Break

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young tech guru who showed netizens the small room the stays in despite his big break in tech. The young man claimed that despite being financially secure, he began programming in the little room and stayed there for a whole year.

The IT whiz, who had formerly slept in churches, claimed that gaining the flat was his biggest break.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh