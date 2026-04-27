Jennifer Mendelewitsch has opened up on the breakdown of her working relationship with Mohammed Kudus

According to the France-based intermediary, the Black Stars forward bowed to family pressure, insisting Kudus is the one being “punished”

Mendelewitsch had represented Kudus for much of his career before his eventual move to Tottenham Hotspur

Jennifer Mendelewitsch has broken her silence on the end of her professional relationship with Mohammed Kudus, offering a rare glimpse into what went wrong behind the scenes.

The two worked closely for years, with Mendelewitsch playing a key role in Kudus’ rise through European football.

She was instrumental in securing his move from FC Nordsjælland to Ajax and later to West Ham United.

Jennifer Mendelewitsch explains the reason behind her split with Mohammed Kudus, citing family pressure from the footballer's end. Photos by Franck Fife and Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the Off the Record podcast hosted by Sacha Tavolieri, the France-based agent reflected on her time working with the Ghanaian international and the effort she invested in his development.

She disclosed that beyond transfers, she also supported Kudus through difficult moments, including a long injury spell during his time at Ajax.

According to her, he was largely alone at the time, and she even helped arrange visits for his mother to support him.

Why Kudus parted ways with ex-agent

Despite what she described as a strong working bond, the relationship eventually came to an end before Kudus secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2025/26 season in a deal reportedly worth £55 million.

Mendelewitsch, who founded Supernova Management, suggested that growing influence from the player’s inner circle played a major role in the decision to part ways.

“We were coming to the end of our term, and so, as we always do, we asked ourselves, what do we do? Do we continue on our path together or not? I understood perfectly that his family was exerting pressure to get him to say no, and he submitted to it.”

“Honestly, it’s a shame. He is the one who is being punished the most in this story. I made all these transfers until the last one until he chose his time.”

Mohammed Kudus is currently in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after suffering a relapse in his injury recovery. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus faces injury setback and club struggles

Her comments come at a difficult time for Kudus, who is currently sidelined after suffering a setback in his recovery from a quad injury.

The issue has already kept him out for more than three months and now rules him out for the rest of the season.

Things have also been challenging at club level. Tottenham are battling near the bottom of the table and face a real threat of relegation, while Kudus’ former side, West Ham, sits above them.

"They [Tottenham Hotspurs] are flirting with relegation to the Championship; it’s the first time that has happened to him. Well, sorry, but you punished yourself. It’s a shame but that’s life. It’s pretty crazy," Mendelewitsch said.

Watch the interview, as shared on X:

Who represented Kudus after Mendelewitsch split?

Following their split, Kudus was briefly managed by his family before joining ROOF, an agency that represents top players such as Kai Havertz, Konrad Laimer and Virgil van Dijk, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Kudus has yet to respond publicly to the claims. For now, his focus remains on recovery as he works to regain fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kudus faces a threefold setback

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus faces a crucial year as injuries threaten to disrupt his 2026 campaign.

The former Ajax star could be heading into one of the toughest seasons of his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh