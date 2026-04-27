Fresh details have emerged regarding the remuneration of newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz

The former Real Madrid manager is believed to be earning between $90,000 and $100,000 after signing a four-month contract

Queiroz has already begun work, having been spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium monitoring the Black Galaxies during their friendly matches

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Carlos Queiroz’s salary as head coach of Ghana continues to stir debate days after his official unveiling.

The 73-year-old is believed to have initially demanded a monthly salary of $200,000 during negotiations.

Carlos Queiroz's reported $100,000 salary as Black Stars coach is under scrutiny as fresh details emerge. Photo by Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Is Queiroz on a $100,000 monthly salary?

That figure, however, was reportedly reduced after discussions with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and key stakeholders.

Early reports suggested a deal close to $100,000 per month was agreed upon. But fresh claims from Ghanasoccernet indicate that figure may not be accurate, with insiders insisting the widely reported amount is off the mark.

There is now an expectation that Sports Minister Kofi Adams will address the issue publicly to clear the air on the exact terms of the contract.

While the final numbers remain unclear, what is certain is that Queiroz will earn more than his predecessor Otto Addo.

Addo was reportedly on a monthly salary of $50,000 and is expected to receive about half a million dollars after his dismissal, with 10 months left on his deal.

Carlos Queiroz is eyeing a statement performance at the 2026 World Cup with the Black Stars. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz eyes World Cup scalp with Ghana

Queiroz arrives with a wealth of experience, having managed top sides, including Real Madrid, and national teams such as Egypt, Iran and Portugal.

He will be supported by five members of his own technical team, while some of the existing backroom staff under Otto Addo, such as Desmond Offei, John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda, are set to remain in their roles.

The new coach has already begun work, making appearances at the Accra Sports Stadium to observe the Black Galaxies during their recent friendlies against Heart of Lions and Aduana Stars, per Ghanafa.org.

He is expected to assess players from the 32-man squad put together by coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle ahead of the upcoming friendly against Mexico on May 22.

Another test awaits against Wales on June 2 as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana head into the competition looking to rebuild confidence after a poor run of results, which saw them lose their last four matches and led to Addo’s exit.

Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars will face Panama on June 17 before taking on England and Croatia.

After early exits in 2014 and 2022, Queiroz has been brought in to restore structure, rebuild belief and guide Ghana beyond the group stage for the first time in over a decade.

Queiroz flaunts $30k watch amid salary scrutiny

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz has shown he is not only tactically astute but also has a taste for the finer things in life.

In a photo shared on X, he was spotted wearing a Hublot Big Bang, reportedly valued at around $30,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh