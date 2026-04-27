Richard Nii Armah Quaye had opened up about difficulties surrounding his children’s ability to travel abroad

He had linked the situation to ongoing parental concerns that were affecting visa approvals

His comments had offered a rare glimpse into how the issue was impacting his relationship with his children

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Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has opened up about challenges involving his children’s ability to travel abroad, sharing details during an appearance on The Delay Show.

RNAQ breaks down issues affecting his children’s travel plans. Image credit: Ghpage, RNAQ

Source: Instagram

RNAQ explained that as it stands, his children do not have visas, a situation he linked to disagreements with their mother, Joana Quaye.

RNAQ explained his children's VISA denials

According to him, attempts to secure travel approval for the children have repeatedly faced obstacles.

“My children don't have visas as I speak to you today, because their mother is so bitter to the extent that anytime I want something, she blocks it,” he said.

He added that whenever he initiates visa applications, the process becomes difficult due to concerns raised on the other side.

He further noted that responses he receives often point to issues tied to parental consent, which ultimately affect the outcome of the applications.

“I can go and apply for a visa for my children, and the response I get is per mother is concerned, it won't be approved,” he explained.

Beyond the technicalities, RNAQ shared how the situation affects the children emotionally.

He said they sometimes express a desire to travel abroad like their peers, mentioning destinations such as London.

In such moments, he said he encourages them to seek approval from their mother so the process can move forward.

RNAQ makes his children travel locally

Despite the challenges with international travel, RNAQ highlighted the efforts he makes to still create experiences for them locally.

He spoke about moments captured in videos where the children are seen enjoying time with him, including on his private jet.

“The videos of them in my private jet, sometimes they just want to be in their daddy’s private jet.”

He said, adding that trips are often limited to local destinations such as Kumasi and Tamale.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His comments have drawn attention online, with many people focusing on the realities of co-parenting and how disagreements between parents can impact children’s opportunities.

While the situation remains personal, his remarks have added another perspective to ongoing public conversations surrounding family dynamics after separation.

For now, RNAQ’s account offers insight into the complexities behind the scenes, showing how decisions involving children can sometimes extend beyond simple arrangements and into broader areas of concern.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye denies Hajia4Real's involvement in his divorce from Joana Quaye. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file, while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh