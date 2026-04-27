A Ghanaian man has sparked discussion after calling out his female compatriots in the US over their attitudes and mindsets

In a video, he expressed sadness over the decision by some women in the US with permanent residency who choose not to go out with Ghanaian men who do not have the same legal status

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man

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A young Ghanaian man, who relocated to the US, has stirred controversy online after voicing his frustration over an observation he claims to have made.

He lamented the attitude of some Ghanaian women in the US who hold permanent residency and allegedly avoid dating their fellow nationals without legal status.

A Ghanaian man in the US cries out over the attitude of some ladies who refuse to date him because he does not have permanent residency. Photo credit: @sylvester_agyapong/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man stated that most of these ladies tend to shy away from Ghanaian men once they notice the guy does not have legal status.

“What you guys are doing is bad. You have met a nice guy, the two of you seem to have a good vibe, everything is okay, you both are with each other and have been dating for a month or two. Upon hearing he does not have legal status, you no longer pick his calls.”

Looking visibly displeased, he admonished Ghanaian ladies in the US with permanent status to forgo the idea of dumping men simply because they do not have the necessary documents to ensure they stay in the US permanently.

A Ghanaian man speaks on the decision of ladies not to date guys without permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

“Most of the guys that you end up saying because he does not have legal status, so I will not continue with him, guess what, they do not go back home. God creates a way for them to continuously stay here.”.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaian man's observation on dating sparks reactions

Social media users who took part in the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the remarks made by the young man.

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians:

stanley_the_scribe stated:

"I'm always grateful to God for how things played out for me. I relocated to the US last year and got citizenship in less than 6 months. I don’t have a problem with anybody."

Big girl opined:

"Can we be friends please?"

BlessedAkua added:

"When it reaches your turn, do whatever you want. If you want papers, pay the $30,000 then we continue."

Paa_kwasi opined:

"God bless you for speaking up for the voiceless."

Akua Nsiah added:

"More of a complex conversation, I think not a one-sided argument."

nk_legit added:

"Bro explore different cultures. It’s beautiful out there.

Ghanaian man confronts husband at chop bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a wife confronted her husband at a chop bar for ignoring her struggling family to enjoy himself at a mini restaurant.

The woman caught her husband comfortably seated at the chop bar, preparing to enjoy his meal by grinding pepper and ginger.

She lamented how she had been at home struggling to provide food for her children.

Source: YEN.com.gh