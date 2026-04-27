Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury officially confirmed for 2026 blockbuster fight

The long-anticipated heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is finally set to become a reality, with both fighters reportedly signing contracts for a blockbuster showdown scheduled for late 2026.

Former world heavyweight champions Joshua and Fury have agreed to face each other in what has long been one of boxing’s most demanded fights, with promoter Eddie Hearn confirming the breakthrough on Monday.

“Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on!” Hearn announced on Instagram.

The confirmation comes shortly after it was revealed that Joshua will return to the ring against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on July 25. The bout marks Joshua’s first fight since he was involved in a car accident last December that tragically claimed the lives of two close friends.

Prenga, a 35-year-old US-based Albanian and former kickboxer, holds a professional boxing record of 20 wins and one defeat since turning pro in 2016.

The July contest, titled “The Comeback,” was announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and will be broadcast globally on DAZN.

Turki also took to X to share his excitement, writing: “To my friends in Great Britain – it’s happening. It’s signed,” while The Ring Magazine reported that the Fury vs Joshua fight is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026, potentially streamed on Netflix.

Joshua, 36, boasts a record of 28 wins and four defeats, with his most recent outing a sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul on December 19 in Miami.

“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring, and today is the next step on that journey,” Joshua said. “I’m delighted to have agreed a multi-fight deal starting with July 25 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left off. The landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”

Hearn also told Sky Sports that the plan is for Joshua to have a “tune-up bout” in July before a potential clash with Fury later in the year.

“July and November are the two dates that have been presented to us now and we expect to move forward,” he explained. “Fury has just had his tune-up fight with 12 really vital rounds to get him sharp for the next one, and I expect us to do the same.”

Fury himself had already called for the showdown following his dominant win over Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

“Next, I want to give you the fight you’ve all been waiting for,” Fury said. “I want you, AJ, Anthony Joshua—let’s give the fight fans what they want, the Battle of Britain.”

Source: YEN.com.gh