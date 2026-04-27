Joana Quaye's alleged cousin has responded to Richard Nii Armah Quaye's recent interview with Delay

In a video, Abena detailed her cousin's reaction to her ex-husband's claims about their marriage during the interview

Joana Quaye's alleged cousin also debunked Richard Nii Armah Quaye's responses to his ex-wife's allegations against him

Abena, an alleged cousin of Joana Quaye (now Joana Coffie), the ex-wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has reacted to his recent interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

Joana Quaye's cousin shares her alleged emotional reaction after watching Richard Nii Armah's interview with Delay. Photo source: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Delay

Source: Facebook

Richard and his ex-wife have been embroiled in a fierce divorce settlement dispute in recent years that recently came to public attention.

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company that built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

The presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal justice who sat as an additional High Court judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

The X posts detailing the court's ruling in RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce case are below:

RNAQ sets record straight in Delay interview

On Saturday, April 25, Richard Nii Armah Quaye appeared on the latest episode of The Delay Show to address the ongoing situation surrounding his divorce from his ex-wife.

During his appearance on the Delay Show, the businessman dismissed claims that his wife played a crucial role in the establishment of his business.

RNAQ insisted that, contrary to reports that he was broke when they met, he was already rich and even footed the entire bill when they got married.

He also pointed to his car at the time, a VW Passat, as evidence that he was rich before marrying Joana.

He also denied other serious allegations his ex-wife had levelled against him in their divorce settlement case.

The YouTube video of Delay's interview with RNAQ is below:

Joana Quaye's reaction to RNAQ's interview emerges

In a phone conversation with TikTok personality Trouble Carlos on Monday, April 27, 2026, Abena noted that Joana would publicly speak about her divorce case when her legal team grants her permission at the right time.

She claimed that the businessman's ex-wife was emotionally pained over how Delay handled her interview session with her ex-husband and the failure to probe him further about their issues.

Abena stated that her cousin expressed disappointment with RNAQ for dismissing her financial support to him throughout their time together.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye denies Hajia4Real's involvement in his divorce from Joana Quaye. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Hajia4Real

Source: UGC

According to her, Joana broke down in tears after watching RNAQ's interview and had to be taken away from her home to hide her reaction from her mother.

She said:

"She (Joana) was crying and shivering. The pain she went through this morning, we made a mistake by making her watch the interview. So we just cooled her down. When she goes through that pain, it affects her mother and sometimes, they end up rushing her to the hospital."

"We had to go and take her from the house so that her mother won't see her daughter in that condition and fall sick. It is not easy."

Abena also debunked several claims RNAQ made in the infamous interview.

The TikTok video of Joana Quaye's alleged cousin detailing her alleged reaction to RNAQ's interview with Delay is below:

Joana Quaye's alleged cousin's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Alby commented:

"Joana should also grant an interview to tell her side of the story."

Hannah _AF said:

"I am even scared to get married now 😤."

Dora Babe wrote:

"I don’t even know what to say again, hmm."

Joana Quaye's lawyers respond to RNAQ's interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye's lawyers responded to RNAQ's interview with Delay.

A press statement signed by former Attorney General Godfred Dame and Dame and partners debunked the Bills Micro-credit founder's claims about his marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh