A woman claiming to be a cousin of Joana Coffie has made fresh allegations regarding the ongoing divorce controversy between her and her ex-husband Richard Quaye

Speaking in an interview, she alleged that efforts to secure media platforms for Joana Coffie to share her side of the story were deliberately frustrated

The divorce saga continues to generate significant attention on Ghanaian social media, with each new claim further intensifying public debate and speculation

A woman claiming to be a cousin of Joana Coffie, the former wife of Ghanaian business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has made a series of allegations suggesting that the businessman is using his influence to restrict his ex-wife’s access to media platforms.

Speaking in an interview on TikTok with content creator Trouble Carlos, excerpts of which have gone viral, she claimed that efforts to help Joana Coffie share her side of the divorce story were repeatedly blocked or frustrated.

A TikTok interview has sparked fresh allegations in the ongoing RNAQ and Joana Coffie divorce discussion. RNAQ/TikTok, MariGyata/Instagram

Source: TikTok

According to her, she was part of a group that facilitated attempts to secure media interviews for Joana Coffie with prominent bloggers and media personalities.

She mentioned that arrangements were made for an interview with popular vlogger Zion Felix, but the engagement allegedly collapsed at the final stage.

Allegations involving "The Delay Show" interview

She further alleged that discussions were also held with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso in March 2025, where an agreement was reportedly reached for Joana Coffie to share her side of the divorce story.

However, she claimed that instead of that arrangement materialising, Delay later conducted an interview with RNAQ himself.

She also alleged that after the interview, their attempts to reach the host were unsuccessful, claiming they were subsequently blocked on all communication platforms.

Claims of influence and media control

The woman alleged that RNAQ was using his wealth and influence to control media access and shape public perception around the divorce.

Social media users continue to debate new developments in the high profile breakup story. Photo credit: RNAQ/TikTok

Source: Facebook

She suggested that this made it difficult for Joana Coffie to secure platforms willing to hear her side of the story.

According to her, it was surprising that many bloggers appeared willing to engage one party while allegedly avoiding the other in the dispute.

The breakdown of the relationship between RNAQ and Joana Coffie has remained a widely discussed topic on Ghanaian social media, attracting continuous public debate and speculation.

The latest claims have further intensified conversations around the matter, with many users reacting to the evolving narrative.

Watch the TikTok video here:

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

An earlier report carried by YEN.com.gh announced that Richard Nii Armah Quaye had addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file, while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh