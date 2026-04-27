Ghana’s social media space is flooded with videos of Prophet Samuel Henry, following a recent security scare in the United States

The prophecy, originally delivered on April 7, 2026, has regained traction online, where users have been widely sharing and discussing it

The development has reignited conversations about the role of prophecies in modern society, particularly in relation to politics and global events

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Ghana’s social media space has been flooded with resurfaced videos of Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja or De Lighter Roja, following a recent security incident at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The prophecy, reportedly delivered on April 7, 2026, has regained attention on platforms such as TikTok following an attempted attack during a high-profile event in Washington, D.C.

Prophet Roja's video has resurfaced following a security incident in the United States. Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Prophet Henry Samuel/Facebook

Source: UGC

Reports indicate that a suspected attacker attempted to breach security during a White House Correspondents’ Dinner event attended by key figures within the administration of Donald Trump, including Vice President JD Vance.

The individual was quickly overpowered and arrested by security personnel, including agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The development has since sparked widespread discussion online, with many users linking the incident to Prophet Roja’s earlier prophecy.

Prophet Roja's prophecy

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM programme Work and Happiness, the cleric explained that he had seen in a vision a group of individuals plotting an attack on the US president, Donald Trump.

Security agencies in the US respond to a suspected threat during a high-profile White House event.Photo credit: FBI/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He stated that he had been praying to avert the situation, expressing concern about the potential global implications if such an attack were to succeed.

According to Prophet Roja, any successful attack on a leader of a major global power could trigger serious international consequences, including retaliatory actions that may destabilise global peace.

He noted that his concern was not based on personal affinity for the US president but rather on the interconnected nature of global politics.

The cleric added that he felt particularly concerned because of the large number of Ghanaians living and working in the United States, some of whom are members of his congregation.

He emphasised that instability in one part of the world could have ripple effects across countries, making it important to pray for peace and stability.

Since the incident, many social media users have drawn connections between the prophecy and the attempted attack, with some describing it as a fulfilment of the prediction.

Others, however, have treated the claims with caution, noting that such interpretations remain subjective.

The situation has triggered ongoing conversations across social media platforms, highlighting the role of prophecies in shaping public discourse.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Online reactions grow

Scores of netizens have expressed their admiration for Prophet Roja for making several accurate predictions. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Reine Arkoh Arhin commented:

"Man of God, I need your prophecy."

Body Body prayed:

"God, please protect Trump for us."

Lady Lions said:

"Very powerful man of God, the nation seer. May God protect you for us."

Okudzeto Ablakwa reacts to viral South Africa video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reached out to his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following disturbing viral videos showing alleged xenophobic attacks on some Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

He said the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation expressed empathy with the victims and assured him that the South African government would undertake full-scale investigations into the incidents.

Source: YEN.com.gh