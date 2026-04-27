The lawyers for Joana Quaye have clapped back at her ex-husband, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, after his appearance on the Delay Show.

Joana Quaye's Lawyers Respond to Richard Nii Armah Quaye's Delay Show Claims

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, April 25, Richard Nii Armah Quaye appeared on the latest episode of The Delay Show to address the ongoing situation surrounding his divorce from his ex-wife.

During his appearance on the Delay Show, the businessman dismiss claims that his wife played a crucial role in the establishment of his business.

RNAQ insisted that contrary to reports that he was broke when they met, he was already rich and even footed the entire bill when they got married.

He also pointed to his car at the time, a VW Passat, as evidence that he was rich before marrying Joana.

In a statement released on Monday, April 27 and signed by former Attorney General Godfred Dame and Dame and partners, Joana Quaye's lawyers dismissed the claims made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye on his Delay Show appearance.

The statement said it was a matter of public record that RNAQ returned from the UK unemployed and that he only founded his businesses after their wedding.

"Whilst denying all the allegations made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye as untrue, we state that the fact of the marriage between the parties in 2010 soon after Richard Quaye's return from a short stay in the United Kingdom in 2009 (at a time that he was unemployed and had none of the properties he owns now) is a matter of public record - record of proceedings of the High Court, Accra dated 13th March, 2024 - and cannot be changed by a self-serving ex post facto interview with "Delay"," the statement said.

It added that both Joana and Richard established Quick Credit and that he later illegally transferred her shares out of her name without her knowledge or consent.

"Similarly, the record of the joint establishment of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Company Limited in 2011 by the couple after their marriage, with both Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Quaye being the original shareholders, the subsequent secret and illegal transfer of Joana Quaye's shares by Richard Nii Armah Quaye without the knowledge of our client, the use of Quick Credit to acquire properties and set up other companies, are also matters of public record and documented in court proceedings."

Dame and partners added that the interview was a public relations stunt intended to pollute the minds of the public and hinted at it breathing the law as it was aired amid the ongoing appeal processes.

"We entreat the public to disregard the wild and unfounded claims of "richness before marriage" made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye (highlighted by his claim of alleged ownership of a VW Passat), as well as the attacks on the reputation of our client, as a mere publicity stunt. Joana Quaye will surely get justice for the wrongs and abuses she has suffered one fine day," the statement concluded.

The Instagram post with the full details of the six point letter is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh